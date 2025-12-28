Trump, Netanyahu to discuss next phase of Gaza plan

Displaced Palestinians walk at a beach tent camp after it was flooded by rising seawater during a winter storm Sunday in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. (Reuters )

By Andrea Shalal </p><p>and Maayan Lubell Reuters Reuters

PALM BEACH, Fla – President Donald Trump is expected to push for progress in the stalled ceasefire in Gaza when he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for talks that will include Israel’s concerns over Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran.

Netanyahu said this month that Trump had invited him for talks, as Washington pushes to establish transitional governance and an international security force for the Palestinian enclave.

Trump has said he could meet with the Israeli leader soon, but the White House has not confirmed details. The White House did not respond to a request for comment about the meeting.

Netanyahu, who is expected to visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago beach club, said on Dec. 22 that discussions were expected to cover the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, as well as Iran and Lebanon.

Washington brokered ceasefires on all three fronts, but Israel is wary of its foes rebuilding their forces after they were considerably weakened in the war.

Next steps

All sides agreed in October to Trump’s ceasefire plan, which calls for Israel to withdraw from Gaza and Hamas to give up its weapons and forgo a governing role in the enclave.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Washington wants the transitional administration envisioned in Trump’s plan – a Board of Peace and a body made up of Palestinian technocrats – to be in place soon to govern Gaza, ahead of the deployment of the international security force that was mandated by a Nov. 17 U.N. Security Council resolution.

But Israel and Hamas have accused each other of major breaches of the deal and look no closer to accepting the much more difficult steps envisaged for the next phase.

Hamas, which has refused to disarm and has not returned the remains of the last Israeli hostage, has been reasserting its control, as Israeli troops remain entrenched in about half the territory.

Israel has indicated that if Hamas is not disarmed peacefully, it will resume military action to make it do so.

While the fighting has abated, it has not stopped entirely. Although the ceasefire officially began in October, Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 Palestinians – most of them civilians, according to Gaza health officials – and Palestinian militants have killed three Israeli soldiers.

Lebanon ceasefire also tested

In Lebanon, a U.S.-backed ceasefire that was agreed to in November 2024 ended more than a year of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah and required the disarmament of the powerful Iran-backed Shiite group, beginning in areas south of the river adjacent to Israel.

While Lebanon has said it is close to completing the mission within the year-end deadline of disarming Hezbollah, the group has resisted calls to lay down its weapons.

Israel says progress is partial and slow and has been carrying out near-daily strikes in Lebanon, which it says are meant to stop Hezbollah from rebuilding.

Iran, which fought a 12-day war with Israel in June, said last week that it had conducted missile exercises for the second time this month. Netanyahu said Israel is not seeking a confrontation with Iran, but was aware of the reports, and said he would raise Tehran’s activities with Trump.

Trump in June ordered U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites but has since then broached a potential deal with Tehran.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Palm Beach, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicut; Writing by Simon Lewis; Editing by Sergio Non, Rod Nickel