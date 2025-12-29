A Grip on Sports: There is still one more test of our faith remaining for the Seahawks and Sam Darnold, one that is tough enough to make even Job question everything

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What did Sunday bring us? The usual. Peace. Love. Redemption. All of which will be on the line again next week. But on Saturday night this time.

• No, we’re not switching faiths. We weren’t even talking about church, unless you are referring to the church of the NFL – and all its similarities to a medieval religion.

Towering cathedrals. A weird language used only by the celebrants. A fearless leader seemingly raking in the money – and pulling the strings. Most of Sunday dedicated to worship.

Yesterday was a great example of the NFL’s hold over us once again – in the form of the resurgent Seahawks, their young coach, scarred quarterback and vibrant defense.

Mike Macdonald has worked wonders, hasn’t he? After the befuddled final days of the Pete Carroll era, Macdonald has rebuilt the Hawks’ glory the same way Carroll did a couple decades ago: With a defense that is a difference-maker for both sides of the ball.

Sunday morning’s 27-10 win at Carolina had all of us chanting hosannas and singing hymns of praise for DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, Nick Emmanwori and the rest of the NFL’s best unit (unless the Hawks are playing the Rams). There is something so calming and peaceful about the defense’s presence, even as an opponent is driving. Like its forefather, the Legion of Boom, this group seems capable of stonewalling everyone (except the Rams) and at any time forcing turnovers that jump-start the offense.

It’s a group, in this 13-3 season, that the 12s have not only come to embrace, but to love. Which it is almost poetic one of Sunday’s key plays was turned in by safety Julian Love, back from injury and back contributing on the back end.

If there is anything that can test our faith heading into Saturday night’s showdown with San Francisco – more on that in a moment – it is the ongoing redemption story of one Sam Darnold.

Can he rewrite his history? Can he lead the Hawks to the promised land? Unless one is willing to take a leap of faith, it’s hard to say yes with any certainty.

Darnold is mercurial. It’s as simple as that. Every time the ball is snapped and he play fakes or steps back, breathes are held. A dime to Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Or an ill-advised floater nearly picked by the nickel back? A quick crosser to AJ Barner for a game-clinching touchdown? Or a fumble as he holds the ball way too long?

Like Forrest’s box of chocolates, you never know.

But for about the 100th time this season, Darnold has been granted a second chance at instilling faith against a former team. He wasn’t up to the task in the first week of the season. In Seattle. And that 17-13 loss looms large this week.

He hasn’t been up to the task in other big games either, not just this season – the loss in Los Angeles comes to mind – but throughout his career – the end of last season with the Vikings is also front and center.

The only way he paints a true work of art is for the Seahawks to win Saturday. His brush strokes don’t have to be perfect. He may not even have to pile up huge numbers. His role may be more of a game-manager, taking care of the ball, hitting a key pass or two and letting the defense do its work.

It is the Michelangelo of this team. And for Seattle to reach their ceiling this season, the group has to supply the final brush strokes. All Darnold has to do is not spill the paint.

• The NFL didn’t do the Hawks any favors.

They played Sunday morning in Carolina. That, as far as I can tell, is on the other side of the country. Thankfully, they were probably back in the Northwest before Caleb Williams’ last-second pass came up woefully short in the end zone and the 12-4 49ers had earned the opportunity to win the NFC’s lone bye 42-38.

That chance happens on Saturday this weekend. Not Sunday. In Santa Clara. At 5 p.m. on ABC and ESPN.

At least it’s a short flight for the Seahawks on a short week.

WSU: The Cougars’ first day of West Coast Conference basketball competition could have gone better. But the results could not have. The men opened at the University of Portland. Did not put on their best offensive show. But, bottom line? They won 67-62. Greg Woods has this coverage of the game. … The women opened the season with a tough nonconference schedule. Their 1-12 record might have been more of a reflection of that than just how good they are. How else can you explain their 66-63 win over visiting Pepperdine yesterday? The Waves, whose schedule was not nearly as foreboding, entered the game 9-3. … Is this what college football has become? One-year contracts with every player? It seems so. Greg has a story on Washington State’s new practice of announcing, and publicizing, the return of players under new deals. Sure, everyone is doing it. But, still, wow. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, sometimes the old days were actually better (not as often as most of my peers, age-wise, believe I’m sure). A good example of that is the pomp and ceremony of the Rose Bowl over the years. The changing nature of college football has eliminated most of that. Heck, Alabama vs. Indiana isn’t even the most prominent example. … Is the bowl system really dying? John Canzano delves into that today. … Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … Oregon enters CFP quarterfinal week knowing some players have already signed on for another year. … Kyle Whittingham had a lot to say about his departure from Utah in a Michigan bowl game press conference. … UCLA needs to do many things different in the new year. … Arizona State is in El Paso for its Sun Bowl appearance. … Arizona is ready for its Holiday Bowl moment. … San Diego State wasn’t at its best in its bowl loss. … Colorado may have settled on its new athletic director.

• In basketball news, Oregon State’s men were blasted in their WCC opener, falling 102-64 to visiting Santa Clara. That’s an awful way for the Beavers to start. … Oregon finished up nonconference play with an easy win over visiting Omaha. … Northern Colorado handed Colorado an unexpected home loss. … The Oregon State women trailed late, scored 15 of the final 21 points and overcame San Francisco on the road. … UCLA is ready for the test of the Big Ten schedule. … Stanford and Cal both rolled over nonconference opponents.

Gonzaga: I’m actually not sure I’ve ever been successful at anything, including signing my name, 50 consecutive times. But that’s what the GU men achieved last night in Malibu. Fifty straight wins over the Pepperdine Waves. For those of us who actually were around when Pepperdine was really good, that success story is even more impressive. Theo Lawson was in Firestone Fieldhouse for the game and has this analysis and an earlier game story from the Zags’ 95-56 rout of the Waves. … Jim Meehan, who has witnessed a majority of those 50 wins, has three takeaways from the victory. … Tyler Tjomsland put his surf board down, picked up his camera and shot the photos for this gallery. … Kim and I were in the McCarthey Athletic Center yesterday afternoon – thankfully, the Hawks game was over before we had to leave the house – to witness the tougher-than-it-probably-had-to-be 87-80 double-overtime win by the women over Loyola Marymount. I must admit, we left our close-to-the-court seats before the game was over, but not the arena. We relocated nearer the exit, watched the overtimes from above and made it home in time to have dinner ready when the 49ers’ game kicked. Greg Lee didn’t have that luxury. He has this game story. By the way, if you are keeping score at home, the four Inland Northwest WCC teams went 4-0 to open conference play.

EWU: Efton Chism III made the Patriots’ roster this season as a rookie. The Eastern alum has been contributing on special teams or on the practice squad. Until Sunday. He got free against the Jets and caught his first NFL touchdown. That high point leads off Colton Clark’s weekly notebook of local players in the league.

Chiefs: Dave Nichols watched and wrote as Spokane avenged its most recent loss, scoring in the final seconds to top host Wenatchee 4-3.

Kraken: Seattle picked up its fourth consecutive victory, topping Philadelphia 4-1 at home Sunday. … Before the win, a couple key players returned from injury.

Seahawks: Dave Boling is a little scared. In a good way. He points out in today’s column the Hawks are getting better as the season goes on. Now they have to be good enough to win in Santa Clara next week and they earn some time off. … We have Bob Condotta’s game story to pass along from the S-R site. … There are always grades. And takeaways. … The defense was once again the main reason Seattle won. … There are a few great matchups next weekend.

• Still not quite 100% but a lot closer. And got a lot closer to finishing this by deadline today than I expected considering when I started. Anyhow, we are finished now. Any mistakes can be blamed on my health … no, not really. I make silly ones even when I am fit. Until later …