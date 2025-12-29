Marc A. Thiessen: The Who, Chicago and ’80s galore: My favorite concerts of 2025

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Marc A. Thiessen Washington Post

As many readers know, I’m on a mission to see all my music heroes live before they depart the stage for good – and to urge you to do the same. This year, my message is: Hurry up, because the curtains are closing.

Lots of the great artists of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s are still performing, but some are on farewell tours, while others are losing their mojo. In 2024, I saw the great soul artist Al Green perform at the Fool in Love Fest in California, and he was incredible. This summer, I caught him on a stop in Baltimore, and his decline was precipitous. I’m so glad I didn’t miss seeing him at his magical best.

Fortunately, many of Green’s contemporaries remain at the height of their powers. So this year I doubled down on the classics (along with a few younger performers I discovered along the way). Here are the best shows I saw in 2025:

1. The Who’s Song Is Over Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York. Hearing octogenarian Roger Daltrey belt “Hope I die before I get old” was sweetly ironic. I’m sure glad he didn’t get his wish! The 81-year-old Who front man says he is going deaf and blind. “Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy,” he quipped. Does he ever have his voice! Daltrey nailed his scream at the end of “Baba O’Riley.” And seeing Pete Townshend do his windmill guitar riffs on “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Pinball Wizard” was a lifetime musical highlight.

2. Earth, Wind & Fire at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. EWF still has three early members: Founding bassist Verdine White, percussionist Ralph Johnson and lead vocalist Philip Bailey, whose falsetto is undiminished at 74. Bailey nailed every high note in “Fantasy.” Listening to “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “September” live was such an incomparable experience, we went back for a second night.

3. Chicago at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. This is one of the best live shows I’ve seen. Three members of the original 1968 “Chicago Transit Authority” are still performing with the group (Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Lee Loughnane). Hearing them play “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park” was unforgettable.

4. Bachman-Turner Overdrive at the Warner Theatre in Washington. After five decades of musical magic from Randy Bachman, I can honestly report “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” He played all his BTO hits (“Takin’ Care of Business,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Let It Ride”) plus classics from his earlier band the Guess Who (“American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight,” “Share the Land”). Best news of all: Bachman is reuniting with Guess Who co-founder Burton Cummings for a tour next year.

5. John Fogerty at MGM National Harbor. “I got my songs back and I’m going to play them all for you tonight!” Fogerty announced, a celebration of his winning back control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalogue. Play them he did: “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and solo gems like “Centerfield.” It was a hit parade, and at 80, Fogerty’s voice is still pitch-perfect.

6. The Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California. This was my fourth year at this ’80s festival, and it was the best lineup yet: the Go-Go’s, Madness, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, Devo, Alison Moyet, ’Til Tuesday (playing together for the first time in nearly four decades), Death Cult and New Order. Best bands and fan experience of any music festival, bar none.

7. Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. I flew to Vegas just to see Sir Rod and was it ever worth the trip. Age has not softened his raspy voice. From “Maggie May” to “Stay With Me” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” it was a joyous sing-along from start to finish.

8. Young Gun Silver Fox at the Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. Do you ever wish they were still making new yacht rock? Well, this British duo formed in 2012 is turning out smooth, jazzy songs like it’s 1970s Los Angeles, and I am here for it. Singer Andy Platts’s voice is a cross between Freddie Mercury and Marvin Gaye, and guitarist Shawn Lee is like the second coming of Steely Dan’s Skunk Baxter. Trust me, see them live.

9. David Byrne at the Anthem in Washington. I still long for a Talking Heads reunion, but while Byrne shuns his old bandmates he does not shy away from their oeuvre – including playing “Psycho Killer” live for the first time in nearly two decades, which was worth the price of admission alone.

10. 10cc at the Birchmere. Before returning in 2024, the British soft rock band’s hadn’t toured the U.S. in more than 30 years, and hearing AM radio classics like “The Things We Do for Love” (1976) and “I’m Not in Love” (1975) performed live was pure joy.

Other amazing shows that did not make the top 10 include: AC/DC, Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets, Ambrosia, Poi Dog Pondering, Hayes Carll, Howard Jones, ABC, Thomas Dolby and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon. Paul Anka, Culture Club, Mavis Staples, Rush, and KC and the Sunshine Band are already on my list for 2026. Join me, and bring your kids or grandkids – who will sadly be the last generation to see most of these legends perform.