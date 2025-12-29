Pac-12 MBB power rankings: Gonzaga, San Diego State on top as conference play ramps up

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

(Results and NET rankings through Sunday)

1. Gonzaga (13-1)

Results: won at Pepperdine 96-56

NET ranking: No. 2

Comment: The Zags finished last season ranked 29th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. Through 14 games this season, including duels with Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan and UCLA, they are eighth. (Previous: 1)

2. San Diego State (7-4)

Results: beat Whittier 121-59

NET ranking: No. 85

Comment: It’s difficult to map a road into the NCAA Tournament for SDSU that does not include winning the Mountain West tournament or, perhaps, sweeping Utah State. They are 0-3 in Quadrant I games with precious few opportunities to fill that void in conference play. (Previous: 2)

3. Utah State (10-1)

Results: did not play

NET ranking: No. 19

Comment: No reason the Aggies should be anything less than 13-1 overall and 4-0 in conference when they visit Boise State on Jan. 10. And a victory over the Broncos would put them on track for a 19-1 mark when they host San Diego State at the end of the month. (Previous: 3)

4. Colorado State (9-3)

Results: did not play

NET ranking: No. 74

Comment: The Rams had best tighten a defense ranked 225th nationally in adjusted efficiency (i.e., points allowed per possession), per KenPom, if they plan to contend for the Mountain West title. (Previous: 4)

5. Boise State (8-4)

Results: did not play

NET ranking: No. 47

Comment: The pre-Christmas loss at Nevada could weigh heavily on Boise State’s resume given the arduous start to conference play. It’s not unrealistic to envision the Broncos losing four of their next five before the schedule eases in the second half of the month. (Previous: 6)

6. Oregon State (7-7)

Results: lost to Santa Clara 102-64

NET ranking: No. 203

Comment: The Hotline continually strives to avoid premature conclusions. But goodness, a 38-point home loss to Santa Clara suggests an endlessly long season – another endlessly long season – awaits the Beavers. (Previous: 5)

7. Washington State (6-8)

Results: won at Portland 67-62

NET ranking: No. 162

Comment: Are the Cougars the team that recently lost five in a row to mediocre competition or the team that responded to the skid with three consecutive victories? A hefty dose of clarity will come Tuesday night when they visit Seattle, the WCC newcomer that has beaten Stanford and Washington. (Previous: 9)

8. Texas State (8-6)

Results: did not play

NET ranking: No. 266

Comment: With four in a row on the road (and six of their next eight), the Bobcats are staring at an exceedingly rough stretch in the Sun Belt. (Previous: 7)

9. Fresno State (6-6)

Results: did not play

NET ranking: No. 175

Comment: The rebuilt Pac-12 will be in vastly better competitive position relative to other non-power conferences if the Bulldogs can become a top-125 team (NET rankings) on a consistent basis. But we’ll believe it when we see it. (Previous: 8)