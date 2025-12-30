Ask the doctors: Arteries contract in extremities in Raynaud’s phenomenon

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I have problems with circulation in my hands. I came across information about something called Raynaud’s phenomenon and want to know if that is happening to me. Where does one go to get the nail fold test that was mentioned? My rheumatologist does not do it.

Dear Reader: Raynaud’s phenomenon is an episodic circulatory condition. The small arteries that bring blood to the extremities suddenly contract. Also known as Raynaud’s syndrome, the condition typically affects the fingers, but it can happen in toes as well. Cold temperatures trigger these spasms. They may also be a stress response. The spasms make these vessels narrow enough to reduce or even temporarily stop blood flow to the area. This also affects flow to smaller blood vessels downstream.

This sudden loss of blood flow to the extremities often causes a feeling of numbness. It also makes the affected tissue turn white, or sometimes bluish-purple. When an episode is over, blood flow returns. The skin then often turns red. The person may experience a throbbing pins-and-needles feeling. In severe cases, the repeated loss of blood flow can cause sores to form on the fingers or toes. And while rare, it is possible for the repeated spasms to lead to tissue death.

Raynaud’s phenomenon falls into two categories of diagnosis. When there is no known cause, it is known as primary Raynaud’s. This is the most common form. It typically arises between the ages of 15 and 25. When Raynaud’s is linked to another disease or condition, it is known as secondary Raynaud’s.

Secondary Raynaud’s is often a sign of an underlying autoimmune or connective tissue disorder. These can include lupus, scleroderma and rheumatoid arthritis. Thyroid disorders, certain blood disorders and pulmonary hypertension can also play a role. Secondary Raynaud’s has also been linked to physical damage to the affected tissues, as can occur due to repetitive actions, exposure to chemicals, the adverse effect of certain medications or medical treatments, and hand or foot injuries.

Because the presence of Raynaud’s phenomenon can signal an underlying condition or illness, it is important to get an accurate diagnosis. This can be done with a nailfold capillaroscopy, the test you are asking about. It’s a microscopic look at the tiny capillaries at the base of the fingernail. The capillaries lie flat here and are easier to see. In primary Raynaud’s, the vessels will appear normal. But because secondary Raynaud’s arises from vascular injury due to an underlying disease, these vessels will show signs of structural damage.

Nailfold capillaroscopy is not a routine in-office test. As a result, many doctors, like your own, do not offer it. The test requires special magnification equipment and training to interpret the findings accurately. Look for a rheumatologist who specializes in connective tissue disease or a dermatologist with an interest in vascular or autoimmune skin disease. You’ll most likely find this test available at a large medical center, university hospital or specialty clinic with a focus in these diseases.

