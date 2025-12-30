GSL basketball: Emerson Lippoldt, Cameron Walls pace Central Valley boys over host West Valley; Ridgeline girls win big in Moses Lake

It’s been something of an up-and-down season thus far for the Central Valley boys team, with a couple of impressive wins and a couple of untimely losses.

But the Bears believe they can be a factor in the postseason, and they survived another difficult nonleague test on Tuesday at the Eagle Holiday Classic, the region’s largest holiday tournament.

After a rough shooting first half for both teams, the Bears found their groove in the second. Led by 6-foot-6 junior post Emerson Lippoldt and junior point guard Cameron Walls, CV pulled away from the host West Valley Eagles 67-42 before both teams turn to league play after the New Year’s break.

It was something of an unusual matchup with the Class 3A Bears taking on the 2A Eagles. But the teams had one thing in common this season – each had come into the game with a loss to 2B Colfax. CV lost 62-61 on Dec. 6, while the Eagles fell to the Bulldogs 65-36 on Monday in the tournament.

“One of our core principles this year is consistency,” Central Valley coach TJ Milless said. “We want to be great. We want to play in the Dome in March, and consistency is a big part of it. So, it’s learning to approach every game with the same mindset. I think we’re getting into that phase where we’re trying to mature as a team. And sometimes consistency is that last thing to come.”

Lippoldt took advantage of his size and burgeoning offensive skill set in the second half, scoring 15 of his game-high 19 points after intermission. Walls finished with 17 – 10 in the uneven first half.

“Emerson is the hardest working guy that we’ve had come through the program since I’ve been here. It’s sometimes getting him to use his voice,” Milless said. “We tell him, ‘If they’re gonna single cover you, other than (Mt. Spokane’s Jaden) Ghoreishi, I don’t know who’s matching up with you in this league.’ He’s got to score whenever he’s got single coverage.”

Walls had a pair of 3-pointers and a layup for eight points in the first quarter as CV (7-3) went up 16-12. A late 6-2 spurt at the end of the second put the Bears up 30-22 at intermission.

“It’s probably the coolest thing ever to know as a coach you have somebody out there that sees the game the way you do, and to literally be a coach on the floor,” Milless said of Walls. “He is so valuable to what we do. Give me a great point guard who knows what he’s doing and can control the game over everything else. No other point guard I’d rather have in the state.”

A 3-pointer late in the third by Orland Axton (12 points) put CV up 45-27, and a follow by Isaac Plunkitt the next time down made it a 20-point lead. West Valley was limited to nine points in the third and trailed 49-31 entering the fourth.

West Valley (5-3) was led by senior Noah Willard with 13 points.

All roundup games nonleague.

Boys

Southridge 68, Ferris 57: Nicholas Williamson went 14 for 15 at the line, finishing with 36 points, and the visiting Suns (3-3) defeated the Saxons (3-5). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 14 points and 13 rebounds while Boston Hess added 12 points.

Ridgeline 53 at Moses Lake 74: Brady Jay scored 17 points and the Mavericks (8-2) beat the visiting Falcons (3-5). Caden Andreas led Ridgeline with 23 points.

Deer Park 65, Newport 31: Jon Kaliman scored 14 points and the Stags (2-4) defeated the Grizzlies (0-9) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Damien Hamberg led Newport with 10 points.

Girls

Woodinville 74, Mead 48: Jazlyn Wilkerson scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and the Falcons (11-1) beat the Panthers (7-1) in the championship game at the Surf ‘n’ Slam Tournament at Monte Vista High School in San Diego. Reese Frederick led Mead with 15 points and Caroline Spink added 10.

Ridgeline 65, Moses Lake 23: Madi Crowley scored 21 points, Grace Sheridan added 20 and the visiting Falcons (7-2) defeated the Mavericks (3-7).

Southridge 67, Ferris 60: Heidi Leonard-Mercado scored 21 points and the visiting Suns (6-1) defeated the Saxons (4-5). Juju Lewis led Ferris with 27 points while Mateia Eschenbacher added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Toppenish 45, Lewis and Clark 37: Audrey Herrera scored 14 points and the Wildcats (5-3) defeated the Tigers (3-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Olivia Baird led Lewis and Clark with 10 points.

Rogers 34, Riverside 28: Saige Stuart scored 21 points and the Pirates (2-5) defeated the Rams (0-11) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Maggie Hymas, Ainsley Spencer and Bridget St. Amand scored eight points each for Riverside.

Medical Lake 46, Shadle Park 35: Addison Hammel and Kade Endres scored 12 points apiece and the Cardinals (3-6) topped the Highlanders (4-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Makenzie Fager led Shadle with nine points and Bella Dahl added eight.

Colville 47, North Central 46: Andee Kroiss scored 21 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-4) edged the Wolfpack (3-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Arkayla Brown paced North Central with 19 points.

Zillah 67, Deer Park 65 (OT): Addison Johnston led four in double figures with 17 points and the Leopards (8-1) edged the Stags (7-1) in overtime at the SunDome Shootout in Yakima. Jacey Boesel led Deer Park with 22 points.

Mt. Spokane 43, Pullman 35: Dakota Wyss scored 14 points, Eleanor Romaniuk added 13 and the Wildcats (2-7) defeated the Greyhounds (4-5). River Sykes led Pullman with 14 points.