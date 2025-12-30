Nearly 3,000 pounds of Idaho ground beef recalled. Here’s what we know

Sally Krutzig The Idaho Statesman

Those wanting to add some protein to their favorite dish this New Year’s Day should double-check their labels after food safety officials warned that products from an Idaho meat distributor could cause food poisoning.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday that routine testing of beef from Mountain West Food Group, based out of Heyburn, showed the presence of E. coli O26. The company was forced to recall about 2,855 pounds of ground beef.

The grass-fed ground beef was sold under the Forward Farms brand and contained labels stating that customers should “use or freeze by 01/13/26 EST 2083,” the USDA said. The beef was produced on Dec. 16 and packaged in 16-ounce containers.

The recalled beef was shipped to distributors in Idaho, California, Colorado, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington, according to an FSIS news release.

Jeremy Anderson, Mountain West Food Group CEO, declined to provide the Idaho Statesman with a list of Idaho retailers where the meat was distributed and said he did not want to comment on the recall.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers,” the news release said. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The agency said there were no confirmed illnesses yet from the recalled beef. Symptoms of E. coli illnesses include diarrhea and vomiting, as well as stomach cramps and sometimes fever.