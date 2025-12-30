One employee fired, others suspended after ‘sick-out’ at Tacoma school

By Isha Trivedi Tacoma News Tribune

Tacoma Public Schools disciplined 19 staff members at Jennie Reed Elementary after 38 employees called in sick on Sept. 12.

According to an unsigned letter circulating online around the time of the “sick-out,” staff missed work to “send the message” to district leaders that the community “will not accept fewer supports for our students.”

The district launched investigations that found the sick-out was a coordinated effort – that “some staff misrepresented their use of leave” and violated the district’s policy and their bargaining agreements.

“TPS worked with union partners to ensure staff were properly represented and supported throughout the investigation process,” district spokesperson Tanisha Jumper wrote in an email to the News Tribune on Monday.

The 19 staff members who were punished represent about a third of all workers at the school, according to its website. Jumper said one worker was fired and 13 suspended with up to three days of unpaid leave. Four staff members received letters of reprimand, and one received a letter of direction – a written reminder of policies and expectations, she said.

Eleven workers received “conclusion of investigation” letters – which Jumper said means they were not punished.

According to an investigative summary for the incident that Jumper provided to the News Tribune, employees who were absent on Sept. 12 provided a variety of reasons for the absence: Some had doctor’s notes with evidence for their absence while others reported migraines, back pain and family members who were ill.

The conclusion of the investigation comes after several faith leaders, labor leaders and local politicians wrote to the district in a series of letters, calling for it to refrain from firing Jennie Reed workers who might have participated in the sick-out.

The sick-out came after the district implemented widespread cuts as it contended with a $30 million budget deficit. The cuts drew criticism from many Tacoma families, teachers and staff who said the cuts would affect the district’s most vulnerable students.

Spokespeople for the unions that represent teachers and education-support professionals at Tacoma Public Schools, the Tacoma Education Association and the Tacoma Federation of Education Support Professionals, did not return a request for comment.

Employees can file a grievance or appeal to the punishment they received, Jumper said.