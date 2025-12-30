Snow, wind and freezing temps. See the New Year’s Eve forecast

By Jeanine Santucci USA Today

Clear and dry weather is in store for most of the country for New Year’s Eve, but snow, rain or wind could disrupt holiday travel in parts of the Midwest, Northeast and California, forecasters warned.

On the heels of blizzard conditions that swept across much of the northern tier of the country, “much of the U.S. mainland will enter a period of relative tranquil weather,” the National Weather Service said ahead of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. But some of the same regions impacted by the heavy snow, power outages and travel delays won’t see reprieve for the holiday.

A blast of arctic air will bring freezing temperatures as far south as the Tampa, Florida, area, while an additional several feet of snow ‌is expected across the Great Lakes region over the next couple of days, the weather service said. Light snow will reach through to the Ohio Valley on Dec. 31.

To the west, a ‌recently rain-soaked Southern California could see additional flash flooding from rain that will dump on ‌several Southwestern states, the weather service said.

“While there still will be pockets of poor travel through New Year’s Day, much of the country will have good travel conditions following the back-to-back winter storms that swept through parts of the Midwest and Northeast,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.

Here’s what to know about the areas of the U.S. that could give holiday travelers trouble on New Year’s Eve:

Midwest New Year’s Eve forecast

Lake-effect snow, which develops when ​cold air blows over a relatively mild lake to create heavy snow downwind, could bring 1 ‌to 2 feet of snow, and up to 3 ⁠feet in some areas, downwind of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie over the next couple days, the weather service said.

Lighter snow is expected to stretch down into the Ohio Valley, reaching the central Appalachians by New Year’s Day.

“The combination ‌of blowing snow, rapid reductions in visibility, and slick asphalt can increase the risk of spinouts and crashes this week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said.

Major Midwest hubs including in Chicago, Detroit and Minneapolis could face airport delays.

Northeast New Year’s Eve forecast

Cities across the Northeast including New York, Boston and Philadelphia could see snow and ‌gusty winds on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, AccuWeather reported. Snow squalls could cause sudden whiteout conditions on interstates between the Great Lakes and Appalachians.

If you’ll be in Times Square for New Year’s Eve, prepare for possible flurries and wind chill temperatures in the teens, Danco said. A temperature of about 30 degrees will feel colder due to 15 mph winds at midnight, AccuWeather predicted.

The ‌arctic chill will keep high temperatures 5 to 10 ​degrees below ‌normal for New Year’s Eve across much of the East, with winds making it feel even colder, AccuWeather said.

Mid-Atlantic New Year’s Eve forecast

The cold air will spread along the I-95 corridor, including across the mid-Atlantic region, with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, AccuWeather reported.

The weather service serving Baltimore and Washington, D.C., said dry and chilly conditions are expected throughout the region ‌for New Year’s Eve. Light snow or flurries are possible in some areas late that night and into the morning of New Year’s Day.

South and central U.S. New Year’s Eve forecast

A blast of cold air impacting much of the country will bring freezing or near-freezing temperatures as far south as Louisiana and Florida ​through the new year, forecasters said. Millions were under freeze watches and cold weather advisories in the region on Dec. 30.

Mild, tranquil temperatures will meanwhile blanket the northern and central Plains into New Year’s Eve, making for a pleasant holiday, the weather service said.

The West New Year’s Eve forecast

A dry spell put an end to a dayslong atmospheric river that caused flooding and mudslides in parts of California, but a new storm system lurking ⁠off Baja California could bring more rain to Southern California on New Year’s Eve, threatening flash flooding by the new year, ​the weather service said.

“People heading out to the parade or bowl game in Pasadena should pack a rain jacket or poncho and wear boots or waterproof shoes,” Danco said.

The ⁠rain is also expected to spread to the Desert Southwest region, the Great Basin and the Four Corners (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah) on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day.

The Intermountain West region should see mild temperatures, the weather service said.