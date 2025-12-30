Washington State women drop WCC home game against LMU

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Washington State’s women’s basketball team rallied back from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and closed to within five points, but the comeback fizzled and the Cougs suffered a 67-58 West Coast Conference loss to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday at Beasley Coliseum.

WSU (2-13, 1-1 WCC) led by eight points early in the second quarter, but the Lions (7-6, 1-1) answered promptly, then opened the third period with an 8-0 run to create a double-digit advantage. The Cougars trailed by at least five points the rest of the way, closing the gap to 63-58 with two minutes left before LMU iced it at the foul line.

Guard Eleonora Villa led WSU with 21 points and Charlotte Abraham had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougs shot 24 of 58 (41.4%) from the field made 7 of 24 (29.2%) 3-pointers.