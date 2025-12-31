Design Recipes: Staging secrets

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When it comes to selling real estate, staging is all about creating a space that appeals to the widest pool of buyers.

The goal isn’t to showcase how you live, but to highlight the home’s best features so potential buyers can emotionally connect with the property. Choices such as color, décor and presentation can make or break that connection, which is why a thoughtful, strategic approach to staging is essential.

Secrets of a stager

Define the entry: First impressions matter especially when it comes to selling real estate. Many potential buyers make a decision about a home within the first 3 minutes of entry, so it is critical that a space makes an outstanding first impression.

Declutter with purpose: Remove all items that you don’t need. Start by removing seasonal items first, then keep only the essentials.

Depersonalize: Eliminate personal items. This includes everything from personal photographs to diplomas, trophies and religious references.

Neutralize: Individual colors tend to convey “cost and work” to a potential buyer. Many potential buyers look for a property that is “move in ready” and can view small tasks such as painting as a burden.

Fix it, repair it: Repairs can help sink a sale. Instead of selling a property “as is”, savvy sellers should instead complete those repairs that will help ensure a buyer sees a property in its best possible light.

Maximize natural light: Light is one of the most important aspects of a space. Even if a room doesn’t have windows, you can still infuse light into a room through the use of light colors and reflective surfaces such as mirrors.

Stage for the camera: When it comes to home selling, it is all about “lights, camera, action.” When staging, be sure to look for “hero” statements that will help to make a space photo worthy.

Create a cohesive floor plan: Furniture placement is crucial for creating a cohesive floor plan and for circulation and flow.

Create a neutral color story: A home should feel connected from room to room, one way to do this successfully is to connect rooms using color. Neutral colors appeal to the most number of potential buyers.

Use greenery: Greenery can often help a space feel homey and warm. Add greenery in interesting ways and in various rooms of the home.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”