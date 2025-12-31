Disney cast member injured blocking Indiana Jones boulder from hitting crowd

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

BAY LAKE, Fla. – A Walt Disney World cast member was injured blocking the massive boulder prop from hitting the audience Tuesday at the Indiana Jones attraction at Hollywood Studios.

Disney confirmed the employee was recovering and the iconic feature of the boulder scene in the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular would be changed.

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering,” according to a Disney spokesperson. “Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

The incident was captured by several audience members who posted the video on social media.

Video showed the boulder prop, which weighs 440 pounds and has a 12-foot diameter, bouncing like an oversized yoga ball, coming off its normal path down a ramp as a stunt performer tries to outrun it similar to the scene in 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The prop bounced off the normal set and onto an open stage, bouncing about 10 feet high as a cast member ran over to block it as it approached the audience. It bounced a second time to about 6 feet high before striking the man, who was knocked backward and hit the floor.

The prop then safely slowed to a stop.

He is seen being attended to by other cast members, but was able to stand back up with help after the incident.

The 25-minute show debuted in 1989 originally as part of Disney-MGM Studios theme park. It went offline for a couple of years before coming back in 2022.