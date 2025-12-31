Letters for Wednesday, Dec. 31

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Religious hypocrisy is rampant in Trump administration

It’s all right for Congressman Baumgartner to be concerned about the alleged persecution of Christians in Africa, but he might do better to be looking at the anti-Christian actions of President Donald Trump.

Trump seems to have no understanding of what Jesus said. If “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is the golden rule, it seems that Mr. Trump wants to be blown up on a boat and then finished off if he survives the initial explosion.

Murder is an anti-Christian act. It’s what Herod tried to do to Jesus. Fortunately, Jesus was able to find asylum in Egypt which he would not be able to find in the United States today. Our congressman should take immediate steps to set things right.

Michael W. O’Dea

Spokane

Baumgartner in Nigeria

Michael Baumgartner was recently off to Nigeria on a PR mission, masquerading as a modern-day crusader for Christian rights.

Hypocrisy seems hard at work here. The true purpose of this junket is not to solve the underlying root problems – but to polish the “Christian Hero” image of his boss, who sells autographed Bibles for profit. (Plus, a free Christmas trip to meet family in England on the way home).

As for the actual Nigerian problem, religion is a bit of a red herring. The real problem is a broad-based humanitarian crisis. Religion is just one ingredient stirred in a pot of troubles including drought, displacement, corruption, lack of education, insufficient security and law enforcement, poverty, and hunger. Jihadists and armed gangs opportunistically thrive in these chaotic conditions and promote their causes by extortion and murder of Nigerians – both Muslims and Christians in equal numbers.

Primarily, current grim climate conditions in central Nigeria have herders (mostly Muslim) and farmers (mostly Christian) fighting over land rights , over how to feed themselves. Not religion. They’re fighting because they’re desperately poor and hungry. One has to wonder, would there be less reason to fight about food if USAID fed them?

Baumgartner’s “yes” vote to rescind USAID funding was a “yes” vote to starve millions of Africans. Famine breeds cruel suffering and brutal conflict. It’s shamefully appalling but preventable. Apparently, Baumgartner is not worried about whether Africans starve to death, but it’s real important that they pray freely while doing so.

Steve McNutt

Spokane

Baumgartner needs to take action

I receive many form -letter responses from Rep. Michael Baumgartner. Imagine my surprise then on Sept. 19 to receive the following:

“In the big picture, I have three real concerns about the direction of our country. First, I believe we have a constitutional imbalance. … Second, we need to reinvigorate Congress’s proper role under Article I of the Constitution as the most important branch of government. Too much power is being given to the President and bureaucracy, so I really hope we can get things back in order.”

I was ecstatic that he recognized that Congress has given too much power to the President! But my surprise became dismay to see his strategy to reinvigorate the Constitutional role for Congress was hope!

Seriously? Any of us who have bought a lottery ticket knows that hope is not a strategy but a desire, to want something to happen. His reliance on hope means our representative has no understanding that he has the power to both speak and take action to help solve the problem he identified. Worse still, he does not recognize that he actually has the responsibility to solve the problem. When he won the election, he did not win a prize. Winning an election comes with serious responsibilities. He took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.

Now is the time for him to fulfill his responsibilities to us, to the Constitution and to the rule of law.

Mary Lou Johnson

Spokane