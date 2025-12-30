Southern California Faces Yet More Rain

By Nazaneen Ghaffar new york times

After record storms soaked Southern California over Christmas week, the region is ringing in the new year with yet more rain, bringing additional threats of mudslides, downed trees and flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday night and through New Year’s Day, potentially disrupting holiday events, including the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Rainfall totals are not expected to match those of last week’s storms, though Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center, said full reservoirs and wet soils in Southern California meant even moderate rainfall could lead to flooding.

“Especially in that transverse range and also parts of the Los Angeles basin,” he said. “Some of the hillsides there, which are very sensitive to begin with, could potentially have some impacts as well, and also some of the burn scar areas.”

Timing of the RainRain is expected to peak in two rounds: the first, bringing the heaviest rainfall, on Wednesday night and through noon on New Year’s Day; and the second, less intense round, starting Friday evening and lasting through Saturday evening.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service office serving Los Angeles, said light rain was expected to begin by mid to late Wednesday morning and spread across the whole area by Wednesday afternoon, as a storm system moved north from Mexico.

The rainfall is expected to intensify quickly on Wednesday night, with rainfall rates reaching about half an inch per hour and isolated areas seeing up to 1 inch per hour through New Year’s Day.

The heaviest rain is expected south of Point Conception and across foothills and mountain areas. Forecasters said there was “a near 100% chance” of a wet New Year’s Day Rose Parade, including the night before, when spectators camp along the route. The parade last experienced rain in 2006. Periods of showers are also expected during the Rose Bowl college football game, which begins at 1 p.m.

The Weather Prediction Center issued a level 2 out of 4 risk for “scattered instances of flash flooding” across Southern California, including San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from Wednesday through Friday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across coastal and valley areas, with 3 to 6 inches possible in the mountains and foothills.

Flood watches were also in effect from 10 p.m., Wednesday through to 10 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters said there was a concern for significant impacts from water from southern Santa Barbara County southward.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, along with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, especially for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, where wind advisories were in effect from Wednesday afternoon through New Year’s Day afternoon.

Last week’s storms broke recordsThe new rounds of rain follow a brief period of dry weather after Christmas-week systems brought flash flooding, mudslides, heavy snow and strong winds across the state. The most intense rainfall in Southern California occurred on Christmas Eve. In Wrightwood, in San Bernardino County, mud and debris flows prompted evacuation warnings.

Rainfall records also were broken across much of the region. Los Angeles International Airport recorded 1.88 inches of rain on Christmas Eve, surpassing the previous daily record of 1.6 inches set in 1971. Downtown Los Angeles recorded its highest rainfall total for the Christmas Eve to Christmas Day period since 1971.

After Saturday’s rain, forecasters said the overall weather pattern will remain unsettled, but there was uncertainty about the timing and intensity of rainfall. On Sunday and Monday, a moist southwest flow is expected to continue, bringing a mix of rain and dry periods, before another pulse of moderate to locally heavy rain moves across the state on Tuesday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.