Spokane Chiefs outshoot host Tri-City 50-24, but lose 3-2 in annual New Year’s Eve rivalry game

KENNEWICK – Savin Virk scored the eventual difference-maker seven minutes into the second period and the Spokane Chiefs lost to the Tri-City Americans 3-2 in the teams’ annual New Year’s Eve matchup between traditional Western Hockey League U.S. Division rivals at the Toyota Center on Wednesday.

Tri-City (19-13-2-0) has won six in a row. Spokane, which outshot its host 50-24, fell to 18-18-0-0 and remain tied for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference.

Chiefs forward Coco Armstrong started the scoring 7 minutes, 28 seconds into the game, as newly acquired Dominik Petr intercepted a clearing effort along the left wing boards and fed Armstrong at point-blank range for his third goal in as many games and career-high 14th of the season.

Tri-City tied it with 4:10 left in the first when Mead native Dylan LeBret completed a give-and-go with Virk, sending a snap shot five-hole through Chiefs goalie Carter Esler for his fourth goal of the season.

The Americans made it 2-1 with 12.5 seconds left in the period, when former Chiefs winger Jake Gudelj banged home a backhanded rebound off the back wall for his fourth goal of the campaign.

The Chiefs appeared to have tied it 5:09 into the second when Petr jammed the puck out from under the pad of Tri-City goalie Xavier Wendt, but after review it was waved off.

The overrule would cost the Chiefs, as Virk beat Esler (21 saves) just a couple of minutes later for his 17th of the season and a 3-1 lead.

Spokane was granted a two-minute power play after a post-whistle scrum, but the league’s lowest-rated power play was unsuccessful.

But Owen Martin made it a one-goal game a few moments later, beating Wendt low stick-side off the rush with his 12th goal of the season.

It remained a one-goal game until late in the third period, and the Chiefs pulled Esler in favor of an extra skater with 1:35. Assanali Sarkenov had a quality chance with 20 seconds to go, and his rebound bounced in the slot with several others getting whacks at it, to no avail.

Mathis Preston got the Chiefs final shot with four seconds remaining, but Wendt (48 saves) covered to preserve the Americans’ victory.

The Chiefs host Vancouver on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Penticton on Saturday at 6:05.