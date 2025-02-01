Central Valley grad Dylan Darling ignites to lead Idaho State over Idaho 87-71

From staff reports

The Idaho men’s basketball team let up a 11-0 run late in the first half and never recovered during a 87-71 loss to Idaho State in Big Sky play on Saturday at Reed Gym in Pocatello, Idaho.

Central High graduate Dylan Darling poured in a game-high 28 points, hitting 6 of 11 3-point attempts to go with nine assists.

Darling hit a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 19 seconds left in the first half to break a 25-all tie. He hit two free throws to cap the 11-0 spurt and ended the half with a three-point play to put the Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky) up 39-29.

The Vandals (10-13, 5-5) cut the deficit to five, but Darling answered with back-to-back 3s. The Bengals lead grew to 21 on two more 3-pointers from Darling with 4:34 remaining.

Kolton Mitchell paced Idaho with 17 points, while Kristian Gonzalez added 16. The Vandals return to host Portland State and Sacramento State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Women

Idaho State 52, Idaho 44: The Bengals (8-12, 3-6) used a strong third quarter to upset the Vandals (15-6, 7-3) in a Big Sky game at ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho.

ISU had a 14-7 advantage in the quarter after leading 27-22 at halftime.

Sophia Covello led the Bengals with 15 points.

Olivia Nelson had 14 points for the Vandals, who shot just 20.6% from the field.