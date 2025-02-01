Eastern Washington snaps losing streak with 72-49 win over Weber State

From staff reports

OGDEN, Utah – Eastern Washington clamped down defensively and cruised to a 72-49 victory over Weber State on Saturday at Dee Events Center for its largest margin of victory this season.

The victory ended the Eagles’ five-game losing streak and improved their record to 7-16 overall and 3-7 in the Big Sky.

Senior Andrew Cook scored a season-high 27 points to lead the Eagles, which held the Wildcats to 15 made field goals and 27.3% shooting, the lowest percentage of any EWU opponent this season. Cook made 9 of 16 field goals and a season-high 9 of 10 free throws.

The Eagles also got 12 points from redshirt freshman Emmett Marquardt, and 13 from sophomore Vice Zanki, who tied his season-high in scoring.

Eastern led 27-24 at halftime and then shot 45% in the second half while also making 19 of 20 free-throw attempts. The Eagles built a double-digit lead midway through the second half and stretched it to 20 on a pair of Marquardt free-throws with 7:25 to go.

The victory moved the Eagles into eighth in the Big Sky men’s basketball standings, a half game ahead of the Wildcats (8-15, 2-7) and Sacramento State (6-16, 2-7).

Eastern played without redshirt junior Nic McClain, the team’s third-leading scorer, who was held out with an injury that isn’t considered long-term.

The Eagles are at home for their next three games, starting with a game against Sacramento State on Thursday at Reese Court.

Women

Weber State 62, Eastern Washington 48: The Eagles shot a season-low 27% and lost for the fifth time in six games to the visiting Wildcats on Saturday at Reese Court in Cheney.

Kendra Parra led all scorers with 17 points for the Wildcats, who also benefited from a double-double by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu (10 points, 13 rebounds).

The loss dropped the Eagles to 7-15 overall and 3-7 in the Big Sky, while the win boosted the Wildcats (8-11, 5-4) into fourth place in the Big Sky standings.

EWU freshman Kourtney Grossman recorded another double-double, her seventh straight, with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

But no Eagles player shot better than 50% or made more than four shots, and they made a season-low 17 field goals (on 63 attempts).

Eastern is on the road next week, at Sacramento State on Thursday and at Portland State on Saturday.