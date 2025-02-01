Luka Doncic traded to Lakers from Mavericks for Anthony Davis in blockbuster deal: Sources

Jovan Buha, Christian Clark, Tony Jones and Alex Andrejev The Athletic

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis as part of a late-night blockbuster that sent shockwaves through the NBA, league sources confirmed Saturday.

The stunning move sends Doncic, a five-time NBA All-Star, to one of the league’s top markets to compete alongside LeBron James in what are likely the waning years of James’ Hall of Fame career. It marks the first team other than Dallas that Doncic — a 2018 first-round pick — will play for in his seven-year NBA career.

The 25-year-old Doncic was eligible to sign a five-year, $345 million contract extension with the Mavericks this summer. All signs pointed toward him putting pen to paper on that historic deal with Dallas before this abrupt move.

Mavericks players were blindsided by the trade. One player, according to a source briefed on his thinking, believed Doncic would accompany Dallas on its five-game road trip.

Instead, Doncic, who has been oft-injured this season, appears headed for Los Angeles. He’s played in just 22 games, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists in those contests, and he hasn’t competed since sustaining a calf strain on Christmas.

For Davis, 31, it ends a six-year stint with the Lakers that included an NBA championship in 2020. The 10-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 11 rebounds and 3.2 assists while with Los Angeles, and is now slated to pair with eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving in Dallas.

The multi-team deal, which includes the Utah Jazz, will also see the Lakers land Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavs will acquire Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, league sources confirmed. ESPN first reported the news of the trade.

The Jazz will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino and multiple second-round picks, per league sources. ESPN reported those picks will be a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-rounder and a 2025 Mavericks second-rounder.

Lakers land Doncic with eye toward star succession plan

There has been speculation for weeks as to what the Lakers’ next move was going to be — or not be — with the deadline approaching.

Leagues and team sources suggested tempering expectations with the Lakers only possessing underwhelming mid-sized salaries and two first-round picks that they valued highly.

No one saw this coming.

In a seismic move that’ll determine the franchise’s direction for years to come, the Lakers have acquired the next face of their franchise in Doncic. They are set up as well as possible for the post-James era.

The cost was steep: Davis, their best player and the next face of the franchise, an emerging 3-and-D wing in Christie and their 2029 first-round pick unprotected. The Lakers will take a notable step back defensively and don’t have as deep of a roster as they previously did. They also clearly need a starting center — something Davis was clamoring for before being dealt.

But the prize was undoubtedly worth it in Doncic, a generational talent who has often been compared to James due to his unprecedented blend of scoring, playmaking and basketball IQ at his size. He’s already been to the conference finals and NBA Finals. James is the kind of mentor who can show him how to get over the championship hump.

The Lakers’ offense will skyrocket once he’s healthy, and as James eventually decides on his future in the coming seasons, Doncic can take the mantle of the next great Laker.

As has historically been the case with the Lakers for decades, they always find their next superstar. — Jovan Buha, Lakers beat writer

What this trade means for the Mavs

Only eight months removed from an NBA Finals appearance, the Mavericks are trading their superstar guard who they targeted in the 2018 draft.

Doncic, a teenage prodigy who won EuroLeague MVP at 19 years old, was named an All-Star in his second NBA season. In 2022, Doncic’s playoff heroics helped the Mavericks make a surprise run to the Western Conference Finals.

Last spring, Doncic got Dallas back to the Conference Finals again alongside running mate Irving. This time, Dallas advanced to the NBA Finals. Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists in Dallas’ five-game series win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. His game-winning shot over Rudy Gobert in Game 2 was a defining moment of the series.

The Mavericks entered this season with championship aspirations. They had won 15 of 17 games going into their Christmas Day game against the Timberwolves. Doncic exited that game in the first half with a left calf strain and has been unable to play since. He was expected to return sometime before the All-Star break.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is expected to address the team before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers to explain why Dallas made this trade, league sources said.

Last summer, the Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade. Thompson signed a three-year deal worth $50 million to play alongside Irving and Doncic. That trio wound up playing in 20 games together before Doncic got hurt and then was traded.

Doncic, who turns 26 years old later this month, is just entering his prime years.

Davis is in his 13th NBA season. He remains one of the league’s most productive big men. He is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Davis expressed a desire to play alongside other centers in Los Angeles. If the Mavericks want to play Davis at forward, they can insert either Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II next to him.

Davis is under contract through the 2026-27 season. He has a player option in 2027-28 for $62.8 million.

Moving Doncic will increase the load Irving must carry offensively. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a strong season, all while he has been dealing with a bulging disc in his back. Irving has a decision to make about his future this summer. He holds a $44 million player option for next season. — Christian Clark, Mavericks beat writer

Was this the right move for Utah?

The Jazz, in the middle of a rebuild, are in salary accumulation mode and will continue to be in the days leading to the trade deadline, according to league sources.

This is Utah’s second trade of the day. They earlier completed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, picking up a second-round pick and the salary of Mo Bamba and PJ Tucker. The Jazz are expected to move on from Bamba in the near future, according to league sources.

The question is why would the Jazz work to help the Lakers? Utah owns Los Angeles’ 2027 first-round picks, top-4 protected. This is a trade that should make the Lakers a better team, and maybe even a championship team. This certainly may devalue the pick a bit. — Tony Jones, Jazz beat writer