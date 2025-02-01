Prep roundup: Avi West led Northwest Christian boys with 38 points; Kaitlyn Waters led NWC girls with 17
From staff reports
Roundup of Saturday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
Boys
Northeast 2B
Freeman 69, Asotin 42: Micah Hodges scored 18 points and the Scotties (15-3, 7-1) defeated the visiting Panthers (11-6, 2-6). Peter Eggleston led the Panthers with 13 points.
Colfax 73, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 28: Adrik Jenkin scored 22 points and the visiting Bulldogs (17-1, 8-0) defeated the Broncos (6-12, 2-6). Jerod Harder led the Broncos with seven points.
Northwest Christian 68, Chewelah 48: Avi West scored 38 points, and the Crusaders (14-5, 8-2) defeated the visiting Cougars (5-13, 3-8). Ryan McMillan led the Cougars with 17 points.
Newport 41, Kettle Falls 36: Austin Owen scored 16 points and the Grizzlies (2-16, 2-8) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (4-13, 2-8). Mace Thivierge scored 11 points for Kettle Falls.
Reardan 92, St. George’s 50: Jakari Singleton and Rysen Soliday scored 20 points apiece and the Screaming Eagles (18-1, 15-0) defeated the visiting Dragons (9-9, 5-5). Mason Zarlingo scored 16 points for St. George’s.
Nonleague
Genesis Prep 71, Upper Columbia 46: The visiting Jaguars (11-10) beat the Lions (5-12).
Southeast 1B
Pomeroy 51, Waitsburg 22: The visiting Pirates (12-8, 10-3) beat the Cardinals (4-15, 3-13).
Girls
Northeast 2B
Reardan 54, St. George’s 35: Rylynn Green and Tenice Waters scored 14 points apiece and the Screaming Eagles (17-2, 10-1) beat the visiting Dragons (7-11, 4-6). Kalea Schlenker led St. George’s with 13 points.
Northwest Christian 61, Chewelah 12: Kaitlyn Waters scored 17 points and the Crusaders (14-3, 8-2) beat the visiting Cougars (1-18, 0-11). Bindi Bennett led Chewelah with eight points.
Colfax 42, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40: Brenna Gilchrist scored 19 points, and the visiting Bulldogs (9-9, 5-3) defeated the Broncos (12-6, 6-2). Zoe Galbreath led the Broncos with 32 points.
Freeman 65, Asotin 8: Rylee Russell scored 19 points and the Scotties (13-4, 7-1) beat the visiting Panthers (7-14, 3-9). Every Reardan player contributed to final score.
Kettle Falls 57, Newport 46: Ella Johnson scored 27 points and the visiting Bulldogs (11-6, 5-6) beat the Grizzlies (4-13, 2-8). Sammi Tellessen led Newport with 15 points.
Southeast 1B
Pomeroy 57, Waitsburg 13: Reagan McKeirnan scored 11 points, and the Pirates (11-8, 8-6) defeated the visiting Cardinals (2-17, 1-13). Alyssa Hollingsworth led the Cardinals with 10 points.
NE1B tournament
Northport 51, Odessa 42: Olivia Stark scored 15 points, Kate Beardslee added 12 and the third-seeded Mustangs (10-9) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Tigers (6-14) in a District 6 1B play-in game on Saturday at Republic High School. Mackenzie Lutz led Odessa with 15 points. Northport will face second-seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller on Wednesday.
Chesterton Academy 64, Republic 55: The fifth-seeded Knights (9-9) beat the fourth-seeded Tigers (11-6) in a District 6 1B loser-out game on Saturday. Chesterton Academy will face top-seeded Wellpinit on Wednesday.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Cusick 13: The third-seeded Warriors (10-9) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Panthers (2-12) in a District 6 1B loser-out game on Saturday. ACH will face second-seeded Curlew on Wednesday.