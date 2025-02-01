Shades of red can make a room stand out

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Red is an often misunderstood color. One may wonder if it is too bright, too bold or too overpowering. Red used in moderation or as “pops of color” can add warmth and coziness to a room, in addition to being a versatile “fire” color that can enhance a room and make it stand out.

When looking to use red, here are some top tips.

Do

Do use red in spaces such as basements or lower levels that don’t get much light.

Do use tints, tones and shades of red in spaces that you wish to feel warm and cozy.

Do use red in areas that you aim to invigorate or brighten through the use of color.

Do pair red with other “fire” colors such as orange and yellow.

Do use red as a color “pop” such as through artwork, toss pillows, accessories and even florals.

Don’t

Don’t paint the walls red. It often makes a room feel closed in and is a very difficult color to paint over.

Don’t use too many shades of red in the same space; typically 2-3 shades of red is sufficient.

Don’t pair red with deep earth tones such as burgundy or brown as the combination will likely feel overly dark.

Don’t use red for large upholstery pieces such as sofas. Instead use in moderation on small accent pieces such as ottomans and side chairs.

Don’t overlook opportunities to use red in purposeful ways such as with artwork, accent pillows, throws and accessories.

Cathy Hobbs is a nationally recognized real estate stager and celebrity interior designer based in New York City. Cathy is the owner of the NYC + Hudson Valley-based interior design, home staging firm Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes and the author of the book “Home Design Recipes.” www.cathyhobbs.com.