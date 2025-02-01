Shaquille O’Neal on snubbing of Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis: ‘That’s an All-Star’

By Jason Anderson Tribune News Service

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis was not chosen to participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Sabonis was one of the biggest All-Star snubs when Eastern and Western conference reserves were unveiled on the TNT pregame show last week. Seven reserves from each conference were chosen by NBA coaches to join the 10 players who were voted in as starters.

TNT studio analysts Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal agreed Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell was worthy of an All-Star selection. Johnson then turned the conversation to Sabonis.

Sabonis, the former Gonzaga star whose No. 11 jersey was honored during a Jan. 18 ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center, is averaging a career-high 20.9 points, a career-high 14.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 61% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range. He leads the league in rebounding and double-doubles (42). He ranks third in triple-doubles (8), trailing only Nikola Jokic (21) and LeBron James (9).

“Can I throw another name out there that I’m surprised we didn’t hear? Domantas Sabonis,” Johnson said.

O’Neal: “Oh yeah.”

Barkley: “Yeah.”

Smith: “I think they started so slow, Ernie. That might have hurt his chances.”

Johnson: “Possibly. I mean, look, he leads the league in rebounding. He’s second in 3-point percentage. He leads the league in double-doubles with 42. He’s had 42 out of the 44 games he’s played.”

O’Neal: “That’s an All-Star right there.”

Johnson: “Yeah.”

Smith: “There are a lot of guys with All-Star type numbers.”

Barkley: “We knew the West was going to be crazy though.”

The players chosen as reserves in the West were: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards; Clippers guard James Harden; Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.; Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis; and Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun.

Sabonis is a three-time All-Star who was previously selected in 2020, 2021 and 2023. He could still be chosen as an injury replacement.