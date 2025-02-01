Shea Van Olm scores twice, Spokane Chiefs rout conference-leading Everett 10-3

From staff reports

EVERETT – The second-place Spokane Chiefs still trail the Everett Silvertips in the U.S. Division of the Western Hockey League by a significant margin, but it’s not due to the teams’ head-to-head matchups.

Shea Van Olm scored two of Spokane’s six first-period goals and the Chiefs cruised to a 10-3 win over the Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena on Saturday.

It represented the most goals in a game allowed this season by Everett and the third time the Chiefs have scored in double digits since the trade that brought Andrew Cristall to the team in January. Cristall had a goal with five assists and defenseman Will McIsaac added four assists.

The Chiefs (32-16-0-0) have won three of four games against Everett (35-8-4-3) this season but trail the Silvertips by 13 points with 20 games left in the regular season. The teams have two head-to-head meetings left, both in Spokane in March.

Van Olm got the party started just past six minutes in the first period, scoring off a goal mouth scrum. He added his second of the period less than two minutes later, when a crossing pass from Berkly Catton deflected off his skate.

Chase Harrington made it 3-0 just 17 seconds later, tipping in a shot from the point by Brayden Crampton.

Shea Busch put Everett on the board a few minutes later with his eighth goal of the season, but Spokane defenseman Saige Weinstein responded by scoring on the rush less through the five-hole than a minute later to make it 4-1.

At that point, the Silvertips lifted starting goalie Jesse Sanche, who allowed four goals on 12 shots.

Everett’s Carter Bear completed a 2-on-1 with his 35th goal of the season 91 seconds later.

But Spokane replied again, as Cristall used a toe drag through the slot to get open and wristed a shot past relief goalie Raiden LeGall.

Fifteen-year-old Chiefs rookie Ossie McIntyre got into the act late in the period, scoring his first WHL goal on a breakaway to make it 6-2. McIntyre was added to the roster for his fifth WHL game up due to injuries to forwards Mathis Preston, Sam Oremba and Smyth Rebman.

The six goals were the most that Spokane has scored in one period this season, and the most Everett has allowed in a period.

Bear picked up his second goal of the game less than 3 minutes into the second period after a bad bounce off the wall allowed the Everett winger a free look from the right-wing circle.

But a loose puck sprung Cam Parr on a breakaway and the winger scored with the backhand for his third goal of the season and a 7-3 lead.

Assanali Sarkenov scored a power-play goal, then rookie Brodie Gillespie scored on the rush to make it 9-3 with two minutes left in the period.

Catton added his 23rd of the season early in the third to put the Chiefs into double digits.