Whitworth powers past Pacific Lutheran 82-71 for fifth straight win

From staff reports

TACOMA – The Whitworth men’s basketball team built a comfortable lead at halftime and cruised to a 82-71 wire-to-wire win over Pacific Lutheran in a Northwest Conference game on Saturday at Olson Gymnasium.

Jake Holtz scored 23 points and Garrett Long added 20 for the Pirates (17-2, 8-2 NWC), who won their fifth straight.

The Pirates took advantage of the Lutes’ (9-11, 6-5) mistakes. Whitworth had a 18-3 advantage on fastbreaks and 22-6 on points off turnovers.