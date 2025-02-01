WSU blown out in road loss to San Francisco, Cougars’ fourth straight loss

SAN FRANCISCO – Even in his team’s best moments, David Riley has wondered about Washington State’s mental fortitude. He’s pushed the Cougars to build more mental toughness, to push through the tougher stretches, to take care of the ball when the game speeds up and to keep opponents off the offensive glass.

WSU has taken steps in the right direction on those fronts. The Cougars hung with first-place Saint Mary’s last week. They carved out a win over San Diego earlier this month, and they followed with a home blowout over Portland.

But the Cougars’ season has hit a downswing recently because of their worst habits. Sometimes they lose too many turnovers. Sometimes they allow too many offensive rebounds. Sometimes they lose their composure. And sometimes they do all three at once, which led to a 75-51 loss Saturday night to San Francisco, the Cougs’ fourth straight loss and their sixth in eight tries.

About four weeks after soaring to the top of the WCC with a home win over the Dons, the Cougars’ season has cratered. This latest setback came to a USF team operating without its best player, guard Malik Thomas, who scored 34 points in these teams’ first game. Even with Thomas sidelined for Saturday’s rematch, the Dons had few problems dispatching the Cougars (15-9, 5-6).

WSU’s flaws all came together in a span of two hours. The Cougars had 18 turnovers, leading to 20 Dons points. The visitors yielded 14 offensive rebounds, which USF turned into 16 second-chance points. WSU was also whistled for one technical foul and one flagrant, the team’s third flagrant and second technical in the past two games.

The Cougs, who committed 15 turnovers in the first half, were only in the game for the first few moments. Up two with about six minutes left in the first half, WSU yielded a 14-0 run to close the half, giving USF a 38-26 lead. The Dons needed only five minutes to stretch their lead to 20. It didn’t have to spell the end for WSU, but after that, coach David Riley went away from several starters.

Sophomore wing LeJuan Watts, who totaled nine points, six rebounds and five turnovers, subbed out for good with some 14 minutes left. Point guard Nate Calmese, who totaled two points in 20 minutes, checked out for the last time with 12 minutes left. The Cougars who got the most minutes in the second half were the youngest: freshman guards Kase Wynott and Tomas Thrastarson, plus reserve guard Parker Gerrits.

In perhaps a strange development, things went south for WSU most when reinforcements arrived. Transfer wing Ri Vavers made his return from a monthslong injury absence on Jan. 23, when the Cougars absorbed a 28-point road loss to Santa Clara. On Thursday, WSU welcomed back sophomore guard Isaiah Watts after a 10-game absence – but that’s when the Cougars dropped a second game to Pacific, whose only two conference wins have come over WSU.

The Cougars get the chance to turn things around Thursday on the road against Oregon State.