Gonzaga still searching for winning formula in close contests after narrow loss to Gaels

Gonzaga coach Mark Few calls a play during the first half of the Zags’ 62-58 loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

MORAGA, Calif. – It has become the overriding question since Gonzaga blew a five-point lead in the final 25 seconds of regulation in an overtime loss to West Virginia in the Bahamas in late November.

Can Gonzaga reach the finish line first in a close game?

The Zags failed to do so again Saturday when the offense veered off course after taking a four-point lead inside the last 10 minutes. Saint Mary’s took advantage and handed Gonzaga a bitter 62-58 loss at University Credit Union Pavilion.

Saint Mary’s has won three of the last four and five of the last nine against GU. The Zags (16-7, 7-3 West Coast Conference) slipped to 0-5 in games decided by six points or less. Their two other setbacks were eight-point losses in overtime, including an 86-78 decision to the Mountaineers and a 97-89 loss to Oregon State.

GU’s closest wins remain an 89-82 road win over Pepperdine and an 88-80 home victory over Arizona State in the second game of the season.

“We didn’t execute,” senior point guard Ryan Nembhard said. “We had some turnovers late, the ball went through a couple guys’ hands, some illegal screens. The key to the game was rebounding for sure. They got some key offensive rebounds late.

“Honestly proud of the fight we had in the second half and it feels like it’s coming together within the group.”

Gonzaga lost the glass 40-34 to Saint Mary’s, one of the nation’s top rebounding teams. The Gaels held a 14-10 edge on offensive boards and a 9-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Saint Mary’s snagged three offensive rebounds before Luke Barrett’s tip-in gave the Gaels the lead for good, 51-50. A putback by Paulius Murauskas put SMC on top 58-55 with 1:28 left.

“Just got to hit harder, be more alert,” said senior center Graham Ike, who led GU with eight rebounds. “Just fight more.”

What’s it going to take to get a win in crunch time?

“Just more awareness, just more aggressiveness from everybody,” Ike said. “Tomorrow, we’ll come together as a squad, we’ll correct some of the things that we got wrong. We just have to stay together. It’s February now. We understand we have to close some of these games out. It’s winning time.”

The Gaels rallied after losing a 14-point lead and falling behind by four midway through the second half.

“Obviously you always keep believing,” Saint Mary’s senior guard Augustas Marciulionis said. “Their zone bothered us a lot, but we’ve had a couple of those games where it’s close and we have to finish the close game. That’s what we talk about – composure, toughness – and I think we had all of that. Huge team win.”

Second-half D gave Zags a chance

Gonzaga’s defense, a sore spot a few weeks ago in back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara, did more than its share after a rough start against the Gaels.

Saint Mary’s hit 6 of its first 8 3-pointers to build a 32-18 lead. GU countered with a zone that applied the brakes to the Gaels’ attack inside and outside. They were 2 of 13 from 3 and 9 of 31 (29%) on 2s in the second half.

“The first half numbers were awful, but the second half numbers were terrific,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “We got the boards a lot closer. Man, they’re a chore to keep off the glass. Our defensive numbers were exceptional in the second half and we were pretty dang efficient (offensively) and then we hit a little bit of a lull.”

Freshman guard Mikey Lewis scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and made the Gaels’ only two 3s of the half.

“He didn’t shoot a great percentage, but he changed how they had to guard us,” Gaels coach Randy Bennett said. “We didn’t attack their zone very well at all and that’s on me. But when he was out there we had a chance to stick a 3. He was huge helping us get that win.”

“He’s either hot or cold,” Few said of Lewis. “He’s kind of like their ‘KB’ (Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle).”

Meanwhile, Gonzaga made 40.7% of its 2-pointers but just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the closing half and 3 of 17 overall.