Here are 140 books the library system in Kootenai County is reviewing for its adults-only room

Beside the 140 titles the Community Library Network is proactively reviewing, here are another 17 books patrons have requested be moved to the mature content collection:

The Community Library Network is sifting through 140 books that could be among the first titles added to its mature content collection to be held in a room accessible only by adults at the Post Falls Library. The Spokesman-Review obtained the full list of titles through a public records request. The records did not clarify how many copies of those titles exist in the catalog or which library branches held them. The majority of the books are young adult novels.

The mature content collection policy, approved by the library board on Jan. 16, is meant to help the library comply with a new Idaho law that went into effect last summer and to protect children under 18 from obscene materials that could be harmful to them.

Critics say the board is going beyond what the law requires and is keeping books relevant for kids and teens out of their hands.

In a news release Friday, Library Director Martin Walters said it is common practice for libraries to categorize books in different collections in separate rooms. For example, the children’s and teen’s collections at Post Falls Library already have their own rooms.

“Compliance with the Children’s School and Library Protection Act necessitates that the CLN evaluates its collection,” the release said. “This process will take time; fortunately, evaluating library collections is the professional expertise of a librarian.”

The mature collection policy directs staff to immediately begin preparing a room first at the Post Falls Library, then at the Hayden Library. In previous board meetings, Walters indicated that there is not enough space at the smaller branches for a separate room. The library network has other branches in Athol, Harrison, Pinehurst, Rathdrum and Spirit Lake.

Children under 18 can only enter the room with a parent, the policy says, and parents must follow the Idaho law.

The law requires libraries to relocate “materials harmful to minors to an area with adult access only” within 60 days of a minor or their parent or legal guardian requesting the material be relocated.

“Harmful to minors” is defined as any work containing nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or sadomasochistic abuse, that when “considered as a whole” lacks “serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value for minors.”

In addition to the 140 titles, the library has received formal requests from patrons to relocate another 17 titles to the mature content collection. The Bible, specifically any version with Genesis 19, was among them.

At least 12 of those books were “deemed harmful to minors” under the law by library officials and were approved for the collection, records show. Because of redactions, it is not clear exactly which of the 17 books were approved.

Library Board Chair Rachelle Ottosen said in an email the biggest misunderstanding about the policy is that the board is banning books it doesn’t like.

“We are merely moving books within the library system that meet the legal definition of harmful to minors,” Ottosen wrote. “Moving doesn’t qualify as banning. They will still be available for adults, or parents who want them for their children. Not liking the book content does not meet the legal threshold.”

Asked if she thought there was ever any value for teenagers to grapple with mature content, Ottosen said “there is no legal justification for libraries to make pornographic materials available to minors. Parents can check out whatever books they wish, and share with their own children as they feel appropriate.”

The administrator behind Clean Books 4 Kids, a website that has advocated for the removal of specific books from North Idaho libraries, declined to be interviewed.

Besides young adult novels, the 140 books include some adult novels, several graphic novels and several nonfiction books about sexuality and consent geared for teens.

The author with the most books on the list is Ellen Hopkins, with nine titles including “Glass” and “People Kill People.” Hopkins’ works, which frequently appear on most-banned books lists, focus on teens dealing with difficult subjects like drugs, sex trafficking and suicide.

“I write where my readers live, and teens experience those things every day,” Hopkins wrote in a column for the ACLU of South Carolina. “I write truthfully because I respect their intellect, curiosity, and sophistication. My goals, always, have been to bring broader perspective to their relatively narrow view. To show possible outcomes to choices they’ll likely face and help them make more informed decisions. And, for those who’ve already taken wrong turns, or had all choice stolen from them, to bring hope and give them a voice.”

Jacob Sarkis, a senior at Gonzaga Prep and a Post Falls resident, said he had read at least one book on the list: “Dear Evan Hansen,” a novelization of the Broadway musical of the same name, written by Val Emmich in collaboration with the show’s creators.

Sarkis supports some limits on this novel, considering its “sexual content.” However, he believes a lower age restriction would support readers in understanding deep subjects while preventing inappropriate exposure. For him, exceptional youth maturity should be factored to prevent blanket guidelines from isolating readers who are ready for it.

“I wouldn’t want my kids, if they’re younger than 13 or 14, to read it,” Sarkis said.

Another notable title on the list is “It Doesn’t Have to Be Awkward: Dealing with Relationships, Consent, and Other Hard-to-Talk-About Stuff,” co-written by Dr. Drew, the longtime relationship advice radio host, and his daughter, Paulina Pinsky.

Pinsky called it “insanity” to consider moving the book to a place where minors could not access it, since it was thoughtfully and intentionally written with ages 12-19 in mind. Although adults could also benefit from reading it, it was not written for them.

Pinsky said the book does not talk about the mechanics of sex, but begins with discussions about trust and boundaries in relation to friends, teachers, coaches and others.

She thinks the book is often challenged not because of the topic of consent, but because she discusses and affirms LGBTQ identity.

The book is written as a conversation between her and her dad. They don’t agree on everything.

“If the concepts feel too adult, it is because adults are not comfortable having nuanced conversations with their kids,” Pinsky said. It’s right in the title, she said. “It doesn’t have to be awkward.”

Pinsky said she thinks an adult-only section is a better solution than completely banning the book, but it has the effect of making it look sexier than it actually is.

