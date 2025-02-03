A fresh start: One Spokane woman’s journey to a new life

By Catholic Charities Eastern Washington and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington Sponsored content provided by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington

We can all use a little hope and redemption. Rebecca Ferris is no different. The longtime Spokane resident had been struggling with addiction for years. As a result, she lost her home and her health deteriorated to a point where her life appeared to be over.



“I turned to Catholic Charities Eastern Washington when I was struggling to secure housing and in desperate need of support,” Ferris said. “Shortly after arriving, I was told I might require hospice care due to the effects of addiction, including multiple strokes and neurological injury. That news could have broken me, but instead, it became a turning point.”



Ferris found a lifeline through the Onsite Supportive Housing Services at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. This program, supported in part by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington, offers life-changing resources to address the root causes of housing problems. It provides access to permanent housing, job help, and support services for both physical and mental health.



Through the program, Ferris found transitional housing at Sisters Haven in Spokane, service-enriched apartments that provide residents with comprehensive on-site support services to help them achieve long-term housing stability and personal goals.



“Through the Onsite Supportive Housing Services and the staff at Sisters Haven, I was able to achieve sobriety, focus on my physical and mental health and reclaim my life,” Ferris said. “Today, I move forward with a renewed sense of purpose and hope for the future.”



Washington state is ranked #6 nationally in homelessness, with over 2,000 people unhoused in Spokane alone.



Recognizing that 80% of health is influenced by factors such as access to stable housing, nutritious food and employment, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington and Catholic Charities Eastern Washington have teamed up to address this challenge. In 2023 alone, their commitment has helped nearly 97% of households served to maintain or exit to permanent housing destinations.



UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington serves beneficiaries of Apple Health, Washington’s Medicaid program. The health plan works alongside many community organizations, health clinics and schools statewide to develop community-led solutions that address social health needs and improve access to health care.



This includes partnering with the nearby Okanogan County Community Action Council to establish a new food distribution center, ensuring fresh, nutritious food reaches rural and tribal communities throughout Okanogan County. The health plan also supports training programs for dental, pharmacy and medical assistant positions through NEW Health University in Stevens County.



“We are deeply grateful for the support of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington,” said Nalini Uppaluri, a healthcare coordinator at Catholic Charities Eastern Washington. “Their collaboration with our organization is making a big impact, improving countless lives.”



This partnership shows the power of community collaboration in enhancing the health and well-being of individuals. By supporting the Onsite Supportive Housing Services, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Washington has helped empower individuals like Ferris to address homelessness and health challenges.



Rebecca’s story is one of hope, resilience and the power of community support. “I’m proof that it’s never too late to change. Now I have a future I can be proud of,” Ferris said with a smile. “For those struggling, remember to breathe, live your life, love another and pass on hope.”



For health resources, visit uhccp.com/washington. To learn more about Catholic Charities Eastern Washington’s programs, visit cceasternwa.org.



If you need help accessing local resources, dial 2-1-1 on your phone. It’s a free, confidential community service to help you get connected to local services like utility assistance, food, housing, health, child care, after-school programs, elder care, crisis intervention and much more.