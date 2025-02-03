Avalanche Rescue Dogs: How Ski Patrol Pups Keep Slopes Safe

Last month, we talked about winter weather and how to make sure all those cool dogs and cool kitties out there don’t overdo it on cold days. (Read the helpful tips here! ) Even though our area hasn’t seen a lot of white stuff this season, paw on wood, we’ve had many low-temp days where it makes sense to keep your furry friends inside as much as possible. A regular walk is still a fine idea, but generally be aware of how they’re doing and bundle them up with booties and sweaters if they need it – yourself too!

But we’ve learned that there are some big exceptions: some doggies that work for Inland Northwest ski areas and have an important role in making sure outdoor rec fans stay safe.

Of course, running around in the snow probably doesn’t seem like to work to these specially-trained dogs. Whatever they’re doing, it’s fun to them.

Dogs at Schweitzer, Silver Mountain, and Whitefish are all part of the Northern Rockies K9s , a group of pooches trained to help with avalanche response in mountains through the region. Sometimes this even means traveling by helicopter or snowmobile.

The Schweitzer team started in 2016 and currently includes five dogs: Maisie, a black lab; Annie, a yellow lab; Reba, a black lab; Murphy, a yellow lab; and Abbey, a yellow lab.

Taylor Prather, marketing communications manager, said the primary focus for the ‘Avy Dogs’ and their handlers is response in or near Schweitzer as well as education and awareness with the Ski Patrol.

The program is similar at Silver Mountain’s, which has three dogs, Loki, a Weimaraner; Roger, a black lab; and Cedar, a yellow lab. Loki is also the region’s only certified all-season search and rescue dog.

Drew Mahan, who directs the program, said the dogs and their handlers spend a lot of time training, which focuses on everything from general obedience to riding the lifts.

During avalanche search training, Ski Patrol members may dig caves under the snow and position someone inside holding a toy. Then they cover up the entrance with snow bricks. The dog then has to find the cave and signal other rescuers. Doing this successfully gets them a reward of playing with the toy they found.

He said it takes at least two years to get a puppy fully trained as an avalanche rescue dog.

You can also find dogs in various roles at other ski areas.

At 49 Degrees North, dogs are allowed on Nordic trails. It also holds a “Gone to the Dogs” event that offers even more access. There’s usually a skijoring event each season, where dogs pull a skier through an obstacle course.

Lookout Pass and Mt. Spokane don’t have avalanche dogs due to their terrain and low risk.

Readers who want to know about the regional Avy dogs can visit NRAC.dog, or follow @silver_mtn_avy_dogs on Instagram.

Do you know of other dogs (or even cats!) who work/play in interesting roles in our community? We’d love to learn more and share with our readers.