Denmark is open to U.S. expansion in Greenland, premier says

By Sanne Wass Bloomberg News

Denmark is ready to allow the U.S. to boost its presence in Greenland, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she seeks to curb an escalating diplomatic crisis with the Trump administration over the world’s largest island.

The territory already hosts an American military base that monitors space and detects missile threats, and the U.S. “can have more possibilities,” Frederiksen told reporters ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels.

“I totally agree with the Americans that the High North, the Arctic region is becoming more and more important when we are talking about defense and security and deterrence. And it is possible to find a way to ensure stronger footprints in Greenland,” Frederiksen said on Monday, adding that both Denmark and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are willing to scale up in the region.

“So if this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward,” she said, reiterating that Greenland is part of Denmark and is “not for sale.”

Frederiksen’s comments come in the midst of a standoff between Copenhagen and Washington after President Donald Trump has insisted he wants to take control of Greenland for national security reasons. Frederiksen has sought to drum up support from European allies, having recently met with French, German and Nordic leaders to discuss the situation. Greenland will also be on the agenda at Monday’s E.U. meeting, according to the Danish premier.

Greenland is a self-ruling territory in the Danish kingdom, which means policymakers in Nuuk control most domestic issues. Denmark, which oversees defense and security policy on the mineral-rich Arctic island, is injecting $2 billion to ramp up defenses.

Speaking to Danish reporters at a separate briefing on Monday, Frederiksen also responded to claims by U.S. Vice President JD Vance that Denmark isn’t a good ally.

“We have fought side by side with the Americans for many, many decades,” Frederiksen said. “I will not accept the notion that Denmark is a bad ally. We are not, we have not been, and we will not be in the future.”