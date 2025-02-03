Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim named to Ann Meyers Drysdale watchlist, earns WCC Player of the Week honors

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Another week another watch list and another weekly honor for Gonzaga graduate forward Yvonne Ejim.

Ejim was named to the 2024-25 Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason watchlist on Monday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Ejim last week became the first player in West Coast Conference history to eclipse 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. She is one of five active players in the nation to reach those milestones.

Ejim is 15 points away from becoming Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer. She has scored in double figures in 65 straight games.

The Drysdale winner will be announced at the women’s basketball Final Four in Tampa, Florida, April 4-6. The award is presented to the national player of the year by the USBWA. It’s named in honor of the legendary UCLA guard.

Also Monday, Ejim was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week.

Teammate and freshman point guard Allie Turner was named the WCC Freshman Player of the Week for the sixth time this season.

It’s the fourth time this year that Ejim and Turner have been honored the same week.

Turner made 8 of 12 shots from the field and 5 of 6 from 3-point range including five in a row while scoring a career-high 22 points in Gonzaga’s 68-64 win over Pacific on Saturday. It marked the fourth time she’s had 20 or more points.

She leads the nation among freshmen in made 3-pointers with 66 and is tied for sixth overall in the nation.