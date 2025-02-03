SZA teases Super Bowl halftime show with Kendrick Lamar

By Vivian Kwarm New York Daily News

Ahead of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show, SZA is remaining mostly tight-lipped about what fans can expect from her and Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated performance.

“That’s King Kendrick’s performance and that it is all for him to divulge,” the “Snooze” artist told New York Daily News at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

The duo walked away from the ceremony with Grammy gold, SZA winning Best R&B Song for “Saturn” and Lamar’s “Not Like Us” sweeping its five categories.

When asked what fans can expect from the pair’s Super Bowl IX halftime show on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, the 35-year-old singer responded with a coy smile and shared how “honored” she feels to work with the Los Angeles-born rapper.

“What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it,” she tells the News. “And I’m so honored to be a part of it and I’m so honored to even know him and exist in the same time as someone as brilliant as him.”

Lamar was announced as the Super Bowl 2025 performer in September. He previously appeared on the halftime stage in 2022 when he performed with fellow West Coast rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Now headlining, fans are speculating if his hit song “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s biggest diss track to rapper Drake, will be featured on the Super Bowl stage.

The song, which implies the “Hotline Bling” rapper is a pedophile, broke several records on Spotify as well as earning Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

But the hit record has also resulted in two lawsuits. Drake sued Universal Music Group and Spotify, claiming the companies colluded to boost the song’s popularity.

Lamar has yet to comment on the halftime show, but Apple Music announced a press conference with the “Humble” rapper on Thursday.