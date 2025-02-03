Then and Now: Inland Empire Days

1937: Thousands of shoppers take to the downtown area to participate in Inland Empire Days, a citywide sales promotion. Starting in the fall of 1936, the city’s retail businesses organized the twice-yearly weekend of sales in November and May to attract rural residents to leave outlying areas, come to the big city and shop for Christmas presents in the fall or spring clothing in May. (Spokesman-Review photo archives)

In 1936, the Great Depression had taken its toll on retail business. The Spokane Chamber of Commerce’s Retail Trade Bureau created a new holiday to spur shopping: Inland Empire Days.

The name “Inland Empire” dated back to prestatehood era and conjured up a nostalgia about brave pioneers, train travel, and unlimited economic potential of the Western states. But essentially, it was a two-day sale at local stores, the first of which was Nov. 20-21, 1936.

Organizers hoped the residents of farms and small towns of Eastern Washington could be enticed to make the trip to the area’s largest city. A Spokane Chronicle editorial in 1937 encouraged Spokane residents to dust off their spare bedrooms and invite friends and family for a weekend in the big city.

The newspapers gushed that a drive of 100 to 200 miles to Spokane would be “amply repaid” by the savings found on winter goods and Christmas gifts at what The Spokesman-Review called the city’s “Yuletide Palaces of Merchandise.”

The Spokane Chronicle newspaper advised readers to peruse the Thursday newspaper ads to “lay out a definite shopping route and use the advertising columns of Thursday’s paper as a guide” for the Friday and Saturday event.

The dozens of full page ads placed by department stores offered discount prices on furniture, clothing, housewares and gifts. Ads also extolled the Crescent’s “Christmas City” decor throughout the store.

Ads for the Wonder department store bragged about their liberal credit policy and the Jensen-Byrd hardware store had special prices on table radios. Many ads focused on warm winter coats of wool, with and without fur trim.

Car dealers listed their used vehicle inventory, which ranged from $200 to $500.

The spring event in May 1937 featured spring fashion shows and a parade of children with their pets.

As the twice-annual sales event continued, promoters found new ways to attract visitors. Pilot Roy Shreck, famous for crashing his plane in the snowy Coeur d’Alene Mountains in February 1939 and trekking 25 miles to safety, flew over the city and dropped coupons for free merchandise from his aircraft.

The annual sale was discontinued during World War II, but the name for the twice yearly sales event was revived through the years focusing on retail businesses which had dispersed throughout suburban Spokane.