This day in history: Boys skiing Mount Spokane get lost for second time in one week

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: For the second time in a week, two young skiers became lost on Mount Spokane.

They were rescued early the next morning, cold but unharmed.

Tim Fox, 16, and Mike Fox, 12, skied into closed terrain and found themselves in unfamiliar territory.

They found some ski tracks and decided to follow them. After a while, they came to an unhappy conclusion.

“They were the same tracks those two boys made last week when they got lost,” Mike Fox said. “So we took off our skis and decided to wait for help to come. We were completely lost.”

They improvised a small snow cave “by packing snow and branches around a fallen tree.” They were able to stay warm – except for their cold feet – inside the cave.

At about 1 a.m., they heard the voices of rescuers. They were taken back to the lodge, given soup and hot chocolate, and taken home.

From 1925: Spokane music professor Francis E. Woodward refused to back down from his “mutilated music” lawsuit against Liberty Theater orchestra leader Ralph Pollock.

Now, the lawsuit was making national headlines. Woodward was asking for $10,000 in damages because Pollock’s “syncopations and jazz versions” of the old masters were “hard to shake off.”

“Having once heard Liszt’s Second Hungarian Rhapsody set to jazz, how can one thereafter enjoy so intensely the soul-stirring passages interpreted by an artist?” Woodward asked.

Woodward was a well-known vocal teacher in Spokane and a former member of the Metropolitan Grand Opera of New York.

Pollock said his interpretations had never done any harm – in fact, he has helped bring “the cultural side of the fine arts before the public, in popularizing of the many unfamiliar operatic and concert pieces.”