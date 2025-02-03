Toddler presumed to have overdosed on fentanyl, sheriff’s office says

A toddler is presumed to have overdosed on fentanyl Saturday when their mother awoke and found the child holding a spoon used for drugs.

Spokane Valley deputies responded late Saturday night to the Super 8 motel at 2016 N. Argonne Road in Spokane Valley for a report of a child overdosing, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, a man bolted out the door and the mother was inside, holding the limp child. She told deputies she gave the toddler two doses of Narcan, and it appeared to be working because the infant started to cry. A few minutes later, the child went limp again, the release said.

In the hotel room, deputies noticed a used glass pipe, plastic straws, hollowed-out pens with burn marks and a white substance in the toilet bowl.

The mother, 24-year-old Micala Cameron, told deputies she was sleeping with her child in one bed, while a man named “Jordan” slept in the other bed. Cameron woke up to see her child holding the spoon she uses for fentanyl, according to the news release. The child was not breathing, she said. She then started CPR and called 911.

The child was taken to a local hospital.

Cameron was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of reckless endangerment with a controlled substance and making false statements to police, since she had originally given them a fake name.

Deputies found Jordan and booked him into jail on similar charges, but he was later released, the sheriff’s office said. Cameron is being held on a $50,000 bond.