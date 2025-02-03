Wenatchee Valley businesses join nationwide ‘A Day Without Immigrants’ protest

By Jenni Rodas The Wenatchee World, Wash.

WENATCHEE – Fruit packing warehouses and Latino-owned businesses across the Wenatchee Valley shut down or limited operations on Monday as part of the nationwide “A Day Without Immigrants” strike.

Immigrants and supporters participated in the protest by refraining from working, shopping, or sending their children to school, aiming to highlight the role immigrants play in the U.S. economy.

“It puts people in a difficult position – do you please your family, your neighbors, or your employees?” said Norma Gallegos, the founder and legal director of Hand and Hand Immigration Services. “It’s a painful situation, and it really depends on how you look at it.”

She began receiving calls about the strike on a few days ago.

“Since Friday, I’ve been getting calls from business owners, Latino leaders, and community members,” Gallegos said. “People know I’m about social justice, regardless. They ask, ‘What should I do? If I don’t go to work, what’s my plan?’”

Hand In Hand Immigration Services, a Wenatchee-based nonprofit, has helped people with the naturalization process for nearly a decade. The organization has participated in 50 naturalization ceremonies and relies on more than 80 volunteers to provide educational support, including English and citizenship classes.

One business owner who reached out to Gallegos was Azucena Hernandez, owner of La Mexicana Super Market, who was torn about whether to close her stores. Hernandez said she discussed the strike with other Latino business owners in the area, considering ways to show solidarity while minimizing the financial impact.

“I was in contact with two other business owners, and we thought maybe we could only offer our services to the Hispanic and Latino community,” Hernandez said in Spanish. “That way, we could avoid damaging our business. Right now, there’s a fear that if we stay open, people will think we’re against the movement. In many cases, businesses have faced backlash, with people posting on social media and speaking negatively about them.”

Hernandez said the response from her employees was mixed. Some wanted to work, while others felt strongly about participating in the strike. At her second store in Othello, however, the employees unanimously chose not to work.

“Some people supported it, while others were against it because they’re losing a day’s wages,” Hernandez said. “Either way, we all lose something. At my other store, no one wanted to work.”

She also expressed concern about workplace tensions, saying some employees who chose not to strike felt pressured by their coworkers.

“There are people who want to work, but they’re afraid others will judge them for it,” Hernandez said.

Gallegos shared those concerns, noting a growing divide within the Latino community.

“I think it was eye-opening for some people. But for others, it just added to the tension. Some workers who stayed home now worry about how their decision might affect their jobs. Others who went to work feel like they were judged for doing so,” Gallegos said, tears in her eyes. “I’m heartbroken by what I’m hearing. I keep thinking, how did we get here? How did we become so divided within our own community?”

Beyond small businesses, major fruit packing companies also saw disruptions.

Brianna Shales, marketing director for Stemilt Growers, said the company heard about the strike late last week and adjusted its operations.

“Stemilt adapted its packing schedules late last week and is running limited operations today,” Shales said in an email. “Repack lines and shipping are still operating.”