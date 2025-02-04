Blake Lively reportedly ‘stressed, upset’ amid Justin Baldoni suit

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Blake Lively is reportedly struggling amid the never-ending feud and dueling lawsuits with her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The “A Simple Favor” star, 37, “is very stressed, upset, and just wants all of this to be done,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Lively accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign in a complaint filed just before Christmas. Prior to the filing, much of the evidence in Lively’s suit was laid out in a New York Times piece. Baldoni sued the newspaper for $250 million on Dec. 31, as Lively was suing him.

Last month, the “Jane the Virgin” alum filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and publicist Leslie Sloane for alleged defamation and civil extortion.

Reynolds, 48, “has been consoling” his other half but is “more confident that the truth will prevail in court,” said the source.

That’s exactly how the “Deadpool” star presented the couple in an Instagram story Monday, which showed a selfie of Lively grinning as he stood behind with a tight-lipped smile.

The picture was shared the same day as the first hearing in the case, which is scheduled to head to trial March 9, 2026.

Attorneys for both camps appeared in Manhattan Federal Court Monday, during which Judge Lewis Liman did not implement a gag order on Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman as Lively’s legal team suggested it might request, but Liman cautioned both sides to tone down publicity efforts.