Former Georgia Congressman Collins confirmed as Veterans Affairs secretary

By Tia Mitchell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WASHINGTON — Doug Collins, the former congressman and Air Force Reserve chaplain from Georgia, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Both Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock voted to confirm Collins. For Warnock, it was a show of support for a former opponent he beat during a 2020 special election.

The senators, both Democrats, said they felt confident after meeting privately with Collins that he would work in a bipartisan fashion to provide veterans with the services they need.

“My impression is that he intends to carry out his duties in this office in an apolitical way that’s focused on delivering for Georgia veterans,” Ossoff said. “I hope to be able to work with him to accomplish that. If I think he’s headed in the wrong direction, then I will work to hold him accountable.”

The final vote was 77-23. All Republicans and 24 Democrats, half that caucus, supported Collins.

Democrats who opposed Collins have said in the past they are concerned he would not challenge President Donald Trump if he attempted to cut services for veterans or trim the federal agency’s workforce. Others have more broadly begun voting against Trump’s nominations in protest of his recent actions, like blocking grant spending and mass firings.

Speaking on the Senate floor ahead of the vote, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley said Collins can be the solution needed for a federal agency that has faced years of complaints about poor customer service and red tape that have been barriers to care for veterans. Grassley said Collins had worked to improve care for veterans while also being responsive for concerns raised by lawmakers.

“Rep. Collins understands the importance of being accountable and forthcoming to Congress because he has been a member of Congress,” Grassley said. “So, I thank Rep. Collins for his service to our country, and I look forward to voting positively on his nomination.”

Collins served northeast Georgia’s 9th U.S. House District from 2013 until 2021.