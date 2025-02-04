GSL Roundup: Ridgeline girls stay undefeated in league play; Jackson Mott leads Gonzaga Prep boys past Shadle Park

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League boys and girls basketball action.

Girls GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 68, Cheney 26: Emma Myers scored 25 points and the visiting Falcons (17-2, 8-0) beat the Blackhawks (4-15, 0-8).

Gonzaga Prep 79, Shadle Park 23: Laura Thompson scored 14 points and the visiting Bullpups (13-6, 5-3) beat the Highlanders (4-15, 0-8).

Mt. Spokane 48, Lewis and Clark 45: Abby Priddy scored 14 points and the visiting Wildcats (8-11, 3-5) beat the Tigers (9-11, 2-6). Olivia Baird led LC with 18 points.

2A

Deer Park 88, East Valley 20: Ashlan Bryant scored 32 points and the visiting Stags (17-0, 9-0) beat the Knights (3-14, 1-8).

Pullman 52, West Valley 28: River Sykes scored 23 points and the visiting Greyhounds (10-7, 5-4) beat the Eagles (8-10, 4-6). Avery Spunich led West Valley with 11 points.

Clarkston 76, North Central 24: Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored 16 points, Preslee Dempsey added 13 points and the visiting Bantams (16-3, 9-1) beat the Wolfpack (5-13, 5-5). Kamari Vaile led North Central with 12 points.

Boys GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 66, Shadle Park 34: Jackson Mott scored 15 points and the visiting Bullpups (18-2, 8-0) beat the Highlanders (3-16).

Mt. Spokane 59, Lewis and Clark 40: Nalu Vargas scored 18 points, Jaden Ghoreishi added 12 and the visiting Wildcats (14-6, 7-1) beat the Tigers (4-16, 2-6). Rennon Dickerson led Lewis and Clark with 11 points.

2A

Pullman 55, West Valley 44: Daniel Kwon scored 21 points and the visiting Greyhounds (13-4, 8-1) beat the Eagles (15-3, 9-1). Nathan Zettle led West Valley with 17 points.

East Valley 68, Deer Park 49: Gabriel Martin scored 13 points, Malaki Nunn added 11 and the visiting Knights (3-14, 2-7) beat the Stags (2-15, 0-9). Aidan Martin and Cooper Rich led Deer park with 10 points apiece.