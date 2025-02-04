Idaho Republican proposes to eliminate absentee ballots for elections without approved excuse

By Ian Max Stevenson The Idaho Statesman

An Idaho Republican proposed to restrict no-excuse absentee voting on Tuesday, limiting the options residents have to cast ballots on or before Election Day.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, introduced a bill to require any citizen who seeks to vote absentee to have an excuse of illness or disability, military service, absence from a religious mission, staying at an out-of-state residence or living in a mail ballot-only precinct. The proposal would also allow anyone 65 or older to vote absentee.

Across the U.S., 28 states have no-excuse absentee voting, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. Another nine conduct elections entirely by mail.

Alfieri’s bill also would prohibit any local officials from sending absentee ballot requests to voters unless they request them.

“It has been found across the country that it is a potential area for fraud,” Alfieri told a House committee, adding that putting a ballot in the mail means you “lose the chain of command.”

There is no evidence mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud, according to The Brookings Institution.

The bill would make it so there is “potential criminal liability for misapplying for a ballot,” Alfieri said.

In November, more than 173,000 residents voted absentee, according to state data.

Lawmakers have previously tried to restrict absentee voting. A bill to do so last year failed. Secretary of State Phil McGrane’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. McGrane, a Republican, opposed last year’s absentee proposal.

“I’d like to see some real examples of absentee voter fraud rather than potential examples,” Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, told the committee, adding that he doesn’t see how a voter could predict they will be sick or out of town in time to apply for a ballot ahead of an election.

“We seem to be writing voter legislation that favors folks over 65 with homes outside of Idaho,” he said.

In the November election, dozens of voters in Ada County were unable to vote because of new restrictions on voting laws, Ada County Clerk Trent Tripple previously told the Idaho Statesman.

On Monday, Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, introduced a bill to prevent voters from signing sworn affidavits if they forget to bring their photo ID with them to the polls.