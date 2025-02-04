Illegal ‘sophisticated scheme’ to hunt exotic Texas animals snares 3 suspects

By Sarah Bahari Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Three people were arrested in what Texas authorities called a “sophisticated scheme” of illegal hunts for an exotic species of antelope.

Texas game wardens arrested a local hunting outfitter and two others for hunting Nilgai on private property in South Texas.

The three used airboats and thermal optics to take clients on the hunts, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a news release, “operating a sophisticated scheme and profiting from illegal activity.”

Authorities charged the trio with hunting exotic animals without landowner consent, theft of exotic livestock and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The arrests were the result of a nearly yearlong investigation by Texas Game Wardens in the Rio Grande Valley, the release said. Authorities worked with the Texas Game Warden Rural Operations Group and Homeland Security Investigations to serve warrants.

Texas Parks and Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for more information Tuesday, but said in the release the case is still under investigation. The names of those arrested were not released.

Nilgai antelopes, also called “blue bulls,” were imported to Texas from their native India and Pakistan in the 1920s. Some 50,000 of the animals now roam South Texas.

With their excellent eyesight, hearing and sense of smell, the animals — which can grow to 600 pounds — are a popular and challenging target for hunters from around the world.

Nilgai hunting has boosted economic development across South Texas as outfitters, ranches and guides offer specialized hunting expeditions, according to Blood Origins, a nonprofit that promotes hunting and conservation.

“It isn’t hard to understand how Nilgai have become a cornerstone of the Texas hunting industry, as the exotic species offers hunters a challenging and exciting experience, as well as a ton of meat and a massive, beautiful trophy,” the nonprofit wrote. “Accessible, sustainable Texas nilgai are arguably the next big thing in Texas hunting.