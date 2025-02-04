Michael Jordan’s son Marcus arrested in Florida for DUI, cocaine possession, resisting arrest

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan was taken into custody Monday for alleged possession of cocaine and resisting arrest.

The 34-year-old former UFC Knights Guard was arrested in Orlando, Fla. and held at the Orange County Jail, according to online records.

TMZ reports that the younger ball player was also booked for DUI charges. It’s unclear what led to the arrest and to what extent he was resisting.

Marcus posted on his Instagram Stories Monday but has not yet remarked on the arrest.

Marcus is the middle child from Michael’s first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, arriving between 36-year-old Jeff, a fellow former UFC Knights Guard, and 32-year-old Jasmine. The trio also shares twin sisters Victoria and Ysabel, 10, who were born to the Chicago Bulls superstar and Michael Jordan’s current wife, Yvette Prieto.

In addition to being known as one of Michael Jordan’s sons, Marcus famously dated “Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his dad’s former teammate Scottie Pippen. News of Marcus and 50-year-old Larsa’s on-off romance broke in 2023.

In August of that year, the May-December couple was also the center of engagement rumors, with Marcus saying he and the mom of four had talked “a lot lately” about a potential engagement.

Last February, sources confirmed to People that the pair had called it quits after over a year together and were taking “some time apart to reevaluate their relationship.

“This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth,” one insider said at the time.