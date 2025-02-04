Small school roundup: Jake Graham leads Riverside boys past Lakeside; Leah Platt paces Northwest Christian past Kettle Falls

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s small school boys and girls basketball action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys

Northeast A

Riverside 68, Lakeside 43: Jake Graham scored 23 points and the Rams (13-4, 5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (12-7, 4-1). Blake Hanson scored 12 points for Lakeside.

Medical Lake 72, Colville 52: Hudson Gilbert scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and the Cardinals (12-7, 2-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (7-12, 0-5). Wyatt Matkin led Colville with 10 points.

Northeast 2B

Reardan 83, Davenport 47: Rysen Soliday scored 23 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Screaming Eagles (19-1, 12-0) handled the Gorillas (8-11, 5-6). Caige Colbert scored 24 points for Davenport.

Northwest Christian 77, Kettle Falls 50: Avi West scored 22 points, Caleb Grant added 20 and the visiting Crusaders (15-5, 9-2) topped the Bulldogs (4-14, 2-9). Talan Fisher scored 18 points for Kettle Falls.

St. George’s 68, Newport 41: Mason Zarlingo and Shawn Jones scored 19 points apiece and the Dragons (10-9, 6-5) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (2-17, 2-9). Zack Peone led Newport with 15 points.

Colfax 82, Liberty 60: Jayce Kelly scored 44 points and the visiting Bulldogs (19-1, 9-0) beat the Lancers (9-11, 5-5). JJ Hodl and Sam Cook led Liberty with 17 points apiece.

Freeman 58, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 28: Tanner Goldsmith scored 19 points, Finn LaPointe added 17 points and the visiting Scotties (16-3, 8-1) knocked off the Broncos (6-13, 2-7). Brody Boness led LRS with 12 points.

Asotin 67, Upper Columbia 43: The visiting Panthers (12-6, 3-6) beat the Lions (3-10, 0-8)

Northeast 1B tournament

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 89, Selkirk 18: The top-seeded Warriors (18-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Rangers (9-10) in a first-round game. Almira/Coulee-Hartline hosts Inchelium in a semifinal at Deer Park HS on Saturday.

Inchelium 66, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 46: Cade Bradshaw scored 20 points and the second-seeded Hornets (14-3) beat the visiting third-seeded Wildcats (6-5) in a first-round game. Wilbur-Creston-Keller hosts Selkirk in an elimination game.

Wellpinit 85, Cusick 71: Franky Wynne scored 27 points and second-seeded Wellpinit (15-2) beat the visiting third-seeded Panthers (13-7) in a first-round game. Jason Cullooyah led Cusick with 24 points. Wellpinit faces Northport in a semifinal on Saturday.

Northport 70, Valley Christian 55: Top-seeded Northport (16-3) beat the visiting Panthers (14-9) in a first-round game on Tuesday. Valley Christian faces Cusick in an elimination game Saturday.

Girls

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 58, Kettle Falls 39: Leah Platt scored 32 points with eight 3-pointers and the visiting Crusaders (16-3, 9-2) beat the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-7). Ella Johnson led Kettle Falls with 16 points.

Liberty 61, Colfax 37: Tyla Tiegs scored 29 points and the visiting Lancers (14-6, 7-3) beat the Bulldogs (9-10, 5-4). Adalynn Penwell led Colfax with 12 points.

Freeman 60, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 55: Taylee Phelps scored 19 points and the visiting Scotties (15-4, 8-1) beat the Broncos (12-7, 6-3). Zoe Galbreath scored 34 points to lead LRS.

Reardan 51, Davenport 49: The visiting Screaming Eagles (18-2, 11-1) beat the Gorillas (4-15, 2-9).

St. George’s 57, Newport 18: The Dragons (8-11, 5-6) beat the visiting Grizzlies (4-15, 2-9).

Upper Columbia Academy 36, Asotin 34: The Lions (5-8, 2-7) beat the visiting Panthers (3-15, 0-10).

Northeast A

Lakeside 61, Riverside 16: The visiting Eagles (10-9, 4-1) beat the Rams (1-18, 0-5).

Colville 59, Medical Lake 34: The visiting Crimson Hawks (1-27, 4-1) beat the Cardinals (6-12, 2-3).