Tulsi Gabbard passes Senate committee vote, paving way to DNI confirmation

By Abigail Hauslohner Washington Post

Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s controversial pick to serve as director of national intelligence, cleared a procedural vote Tuesday, paving the way toward a wider Senate vote on her confirmation.

The Republican-led Senate Select Committee on Intelligence approved Gabbard’s nomination in a closed committee vote of 9-8, along party lines, Senate aides said. The full Senate is expected to vote on her confirmation as early as next week.

Gabbard, 43, an outspoken former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, had faced bipartisan skepticism about her suitability for overseeing the full roster of the United States’ intelligence agencies. A tense confirmation hearing before the committee last week – that saw Gabbard parry tough questions from members of both parties – fueled pessimism about her ability to garner the majority vote she needs to be confirmed, even in a Republican-controlled Senate.

During the hearing, Gabbard refused senators’ entreaties to declare former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden a “traitor” for exposing sensitive U.S. surveillance programs more than a decade ago, and she bristled as they prodded her to explain – and express regret for – meeting with then-dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Gabbard told Sen. Jerry Moran , R-Kansas, that she was “offended” when he questioned her sympathies for Russia, referring to past statements in which Gabbard echoed Kremlin rhetoric.

Several senators also left the hearing frustrated by Gabbard’s refusal to condemn Snowden.

“I think it would befit you and be helpful to the way you are perceived by members of the intelligence community if you would at least acknowledge” that Snowden “harmed national security,” Sen. Todd Young , R-Indiana, told her at one point.

By Tuesday, however, those concerns appeared to have melted away, after the critical senators said they either got the answers they were seeking from Gabbard or opted to defer to Trump’s right to seat his desired Cabinet.

Trump’s supporters and associates had harassed Young and other members of the committee on social media in the days that followed Gabbard’s confirmation hearing, threatening to unseat them in their next primary elections if they voted against her. And Roseanne Barr, the pro-Trump television star and comedian, urged her 1.4 million X followers to call the offices of Young, Moran and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who also had a tense exchange with Gabbard during the hearing.

All three voted in favor of Gabbard’s confirmation Tuesday.

Young told reporters that he had decided to support Gabbard after she had agreed to “certain language I wanted her to embrace” and after phone calls with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk. Young said they did not pressure him and that Trump told him to “vote your conscience.”