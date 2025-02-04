What to stream: Set your calendar with these holiday-themed horror movies

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

With the horror rom-com “Heart Eyes” slashing its way into theaters just in time for Valentine’s Day, it becomes an instant addition to the canon of holiday horror movies – and there’s a horror movie for just about every holiday.

Halloween and Christmas are overwhelmingly the most popular holidays to set horror movies, starting with the popularity of the slasher subgenre in the 1970s and ‘80s. By the ‘90s and 2000s, when horror movies had become sentient and self-referential, setting a slasher during a holiday became a bit of a winking in-joke, as evidenced by Eli Roth’s famous fake trailer “Thanksgiving,” which was presented with Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s “Grindhouse” double feature, released in 2007.

Roth finally made “Thanksgiving” a feature film in 2023, and while the film was perhaps a bit too dated to its mid-aughts roots, it’s certainly Thanksgiving-themed, making the most out of the holiday’s tropes and traditions in a classic teen slasher format. Stream “Thanksgiving” on Netflix.

Many of the popular holiday horror movies that established the trend in the ‘70s have been remade again and again, like John Carpenter’s “Halloween” (1978), which is streaming on Shudder, or the iconic sorority house massacre “Black Christmas” (1974), which has been remade twice, in 2006 and 2019. The original “Black Christmas,” starring the recently passed Olivia Hussey, is streaming on Prime Video, Peacock, Tubi, Kanopy and Shudder, while the 2006 remake is on Kanopy and Tubi, and the 2019 version is on Max. The 1981 movie “My Bloody Valentine” (streaming on Shudder) was remade in 2009 (Prime Video and Tubi), and the 1984 Christmas-themed “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (rent on iTunes or Amazon) got four sequels and a 2012 remake, “Silent Night” (Tubi), as well as a 2022 film loosely inspired by the original, “Christmas Bloody Christmas” (Shudder).

Of course, there are other Halloween and Christmas-set horror movies (so, so many), like 1986’s “Trick or Treat” (available on Screambox) and 2007’s “Trick ‘r Treat” (rent on iTunes or Amazon), and “Gremlins” (1984), about the cutest, scariest Christmas gifts ever (rent on iTunes or Amazon) and “Krampus” (2015), incorporating historical holiday lore (on Max).

But there are films for just about every holiday you can think of, including: Arbor Day, “Arbor Demon” (2006), streaming on Prime Video and Tubi; President’s Day, “Presidents Day” (2016), on Tubi; and Juneteenth, “The Blackening” (2023), streaming on Starz. Or, ring in the new year with Kyle Mooney’s nostalgic horror comedy “Y2K” (2024), available now to rent on all platforms

Astonishingly, 1986 brought not one but three slasher films set on April Fool’s Day, including “April Fool’s Day,” “Killer Party” and “Slaughter High” (rent all three on iTunes or Amazon). Cult classic “Maniac Cop,” starring Tom Atkins and Bruce Campbell, planted the flag on St. Patrick’s Day in 1988 (streaming on Prime Video, Peacock, Tubi and Shudder), onto which “Leprechaun 2” followed suit in 1994 (stream it on Prime Video and Tubi).

But if you want the ultimate holiday horror, check out the anthology film “Holidays” (2016), a compendium of holiday-themed horror shorts directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer, Kevin Kolsch, Sarah Adina Smith, Dennis Widmyer, Kevin Smith and more. Stream it on Shudder.