First recruiting class of Thomas Ford era leans heavy on Pacific Northwest talent

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho announced Wednesday the completion of recruiting heading into spring football, which begins March 24 and concludes with a spring game April 25.

On the second National Signing Day, the Vandals added 12 freshmen. They join 10 midyear transfers, seven from four-year schools and three from junior colleges, one freshman who enrolled early at Idaho for the spring semester, and 10 freshmen whose commitment to the Vandals was announced earlier.

The freshmen recruits announced Wednesday include defensive linemen Ma’ake Apo, a 6-foot-4, 340-pounder from Orem (Utah) High School and Brody Borrevik (6-2, 255) from Sheldon High in Eugene.

Mason Culmer (6-4, 240) is a tight end recruit from Basha High in Chandler, Arizona.

Idaho added offensive linemen Cameron Glenn (6-4, 274) from Sheldon High in Springfield, Oregon; Ryan Holmes (6-4, 280) from West Linn (Oregon) High; and LeRonn Nelson (6-5, 300) from Destiny Christian Academy in Sacramento, California.

Idaho signed freshman defensive backs Tsiyown Lowery (6-1, 196) from Tahoma High in Maple Valley, Washington; Jayden Rice-Claiborne (6-0, 180) from Curtis High in Tacoma; and Caleb Ricks (6-1, 195) from St. Amant High in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Rounding out the recruits announced Wednesday are wide receiver Nolan McWilliams (5-10, 180) from Roosevelt High in Auburn, Washington, and running backs Wyatt Mickleberry (5-11, 198) from Bothell (Washington) High, and Taeshaun Reese (5-10, 200) from Meridian (Idaho) High.

Joining the Vandals for the spring semester and going through winter workouts are Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (6-3, 210), a senior wide receiver from Montana State; Oliver Fisher (6-5, 245), a redshirt sophomore from Boise State; Maurice Heims (6-5, 265), a graduate transfer from Washington; Donovan Parham (6-3, 230), a graduate transfer from Mississippi Valley State; Kai Richardson (6-4, 255), a redshirt freshman defensive lineman from Oregon State; Zahkari Spears (6-2, 197), a defensive back from UConn; and Howard Stedford (6-4, 285), a junior offensive lineman from Pace (Newe York) University.

The junior college transfers are Will Cornelson (6-2, 230), a linebacker from Tyler (Texas) Junior College; Tim Jackson (6-5, 200). a defensive back from College of the Canyons (California); and Khaled Rawls (5-10, 185), a defensive back from Northeast Mississippi Community College. Cornelson comes in as a redshirt junior, Jackson as a junior and Rawls as a sophomore.

Enrolling early as a freshman and going through winter workouts is linebacker Martin Rhyme (6-1, 215) from Western High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Freshmen recruits announced prior to Wednesday’s signing day are defensive linemen Harrison Deshazer (6-5, 230), from Washougal (Washington) High; Shepard Fish (6-4, 240), from Capital High in Meridian, Idaho; Austin Flaherty (6-3, 240) from Borah High in Boise; Mason Krahn (6-2, 220), from Skyview High in Nampa, Idaho; Caden Siegner (6-2, 225), from Owyhee High in Meridian, Idaho; and Nate Williams (6-4, 245), from Eagle (Idaho) High.

Linebackers in the group are Jack Giannini (6-0, 205), from Eagle High, and Brody Michael (6-0, 205), from American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona.

A Latah County recruit is Sawyer Hewett (6-0, 170), a wide receiver from Kendrick High.

When he was hired in December to succeed Jason Eck, who left Idaho to become head coach at New Mexico, Thomas Ford Jr. said he would make a priority of recruiting Northwest talent. Ford followed through on that. His initial class of 33 includes eight from Idaho, eight from Washington and four from Oregon.

He filled out the defensive roster with 11 linemen, six secondary players and four linebackers.

Idaho also signed five offensive linemen, three receivers, two running backs and two tight ends.