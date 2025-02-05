Idaho GOP lawmaker wants women charged with murder for seeking abortions, end to exceptions

By Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman

An Idaho Republican state senator wants women who seek abortions to be prosecuted for murder and face other potential criminal charges and lawsuits, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Sen. Brandon Shippy, R-New Plymouth, introduced a bill Wednesday that would define life as beginning from the moment of conception. It would give embryos and fetuses the same legal defenses and protections “as would apply to the homicide of a human being who had been born alive,” according to the bill.

The proposed legislation defines a “preborn child” as a human being in Idaho’s homicide statute — potentially opening women to murder charges. The bill also would erase exceptions that prohibit women who “harm” their fetus from being charged with aggravated assault — allowing for further criminal prosecution. In addition, it would allow the father of a fetus in utero to file a wrongful death lawsuit over his partner’s abortion.

“Our worth and right to life as human beings is not derived from external circumstances or opinions, but from the Imago Dei,” Shippy told lawmakers Wednesday, referencing the Judeo-Christian God. His bill would prevent the “intentional killing of preborn life” and ensure “justice for preborn children,” he said.

“Homicide laws should apply equally to the preborn,” Shippy said, noting that he views laws on abortion in stark terms. Either the fetus has a “right to life” that the state should protect like any other life, he said, or the state has no business interfering in a woman’s pregnancy at all.

If passed, the bill would not apply the law changes retroactively, only to future instances, and includes an exemption for doctors attempting to save a mother’s life if steps are also taken to save the fetus.

Idaho already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, but they only include punishments for doctors or others who assist with an abortion — not the mother herself. In addition, the laws have exceptions for documented cases of rape or incest, or when an abortion is conducted to save a mother’s life.

Shippy, a freshman lawmaker — and owner of a sprinkler installation company — said his bill could authorize law enforcement to investigate women who say they have had a miscarriage but are suspected of having sought an abortion.

Shippy has also introduced legislation this year to ban mRNA vaccines like those used to combat COVID-19. In an interview with the Idaho Statesman last year, he said that transgender people who seek to change their names are a symptom of social anarchy. Shippy also previously posted on social media that “when a woman takes her husband’s name, she is claiming to be under his authority.”

He is not the only lawmaker who has sought to remove the state’s abortion exceptions. Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, last year introduced a personal bill — which does not move through a committee and is therefore very unlikely to become law — to remove the exceptions in the law for cases of reported rape and incest.

Republican leaders say bill will not progress

Though Shippy’s bill was introduced into the Legislature on Wednesday, Senate Republican leaders said it would be held from moving forward.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, who chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee, said Shippy’s bill would not advance for a public hearing.

All Republicans on the committee voted to introduce it. Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, moved to advance the bill, calling it “philosophically and morally sound.”

Sen. Treg Bernt, R-Meridian, meanwhile, said he had “grave” concerns about the bill.

Sen. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, the sole Democrat on the committee, was the only no vote.

“The intent of this legislation is to have even a 12-year-old girl who has been raped or is a victim of incest to carry that child to term,” Ruchti, an attorney, told the committee.

The Senate GOP caucus said in a statement that despite not moving Shippy’s bill forward, it “will inspire healthy dialogue on this subject” for a broader debate among lawmakers.

“The majority of the majority caucus would not share the belief that the legislation before us is the proper approach” to the party’s anti-abortion stance, Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said in the committee hearing.

Shippy “is sincere, he is devout, and he knows that his task before him is to persuade people’s minds and their hearts,” Anthon said.

Idaho’s Democratic caucus responded Wednesday, calling the bill the latest in a series of “extremist abortion” legislation in the state that conflicts with long-accepted medical practice. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Idaho has lost more than 22% of the state’s OB-GYNs, and pregnant women have had to be airlifted out of the state for lifesaving reproductive procedures, including abortions, the caucus said in a statement to the Idaho Statesman.

“Since 2022, we have seen firsthand that medical outcomes for women and their families don’t improve when politicians insert themselves into the exam room,” the statement said. “Sen. Shippy’s bill is yet another step in this cruel, draconian direction, and it must be stopped.”