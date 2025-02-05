Key matchup: Caleb Stone-Carrawell has been steady double-digit scoring threat for Loyola Marymount

With good size, solid athleticism and a knack for getting to his favorite spots, Caleb Stone-Carrawell resembles the type of player that’s given Gonzaga headaches during West Coast Conference play and through long stretches of the 2024-25 season.

Stone-Carrawell may not be one of the WCC’s top-15 individual scorers, but he’s leading a balanced Loyola Marymount offense at 13.5 points per game and has been one of the Lions’ most consistent players since conference play started, particularly during a recent stretch that’s seen Stan Johnson’s squad win five straight league games for the first time since 1991.

Now on his fourth school after spending one year at Charlotte, two more at Austin Peay and last season at Utah Valley, the senior forward is scoring at a career-high clip while hitting 48.3% of his shots from the field and 34.1% of his 3-pointers – percentages that either match or exceed career highs.

Stone-Carrawell has been LMU’s steadiest performer of late, as the only player in Johnson’s rotation to reach double figures in the team’s last six games, as well as 13 of the Lions’ last 15 games.

The veteran wing has struggled with his 3-point shot in recent games, making just 2 of his last 17 from behind the arc, but he’s more than capable shooting from distance, making three 3-pointers in three games and knocking down five while scoring 28 points in a Dec. 22 win over North Alabama.

Bigger WCC guards and wings such as Oregon State’s Michael Rataj, Santa Clara’s Tyeree Bryan and Pepperdine’s Jaxon Olvera have posted season- or career-high scoring totals against Gonzaga this season and the 6-foot-7 Stone-Carrawell poses another unique challenge, particular as the second-smallest player in a starting unit that also includes 6-foot-8 Alex Merkviladze, 6-foot-11 Jevon Porter and 7-foot-1 Rick Issanza.

Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman gives up roughly 5 inches in the matchup with Stone-Carrawell, but the senior shooting guard did a good job holding LMU’s leading scorer in check during a 96-68 win at Gersten Pavilion last month. That figures to be the game plan Thursday in the second meeting between the teams, with sophomore guard/wing Dusty Stromer taking over the assignment during his stints on the floor.