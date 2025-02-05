Locally: Former Central Valley standout Dylan Darling wins Big Sky player of the week honors at Idaho State

From staff reports

Idaho State men’s basketball player Dylan Darling filled the stat sheet for three consecutive games, leading to him being named Big Sky Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

The Spokane native and former Central Valley star averaged 25.7 points per game, totaling 77 against Eastern Washington, Idaho and Northern Colorado. He also dished out 19 assists for an average of 6.3 per game. He was also effective rebounding , pulling down 5.0 per contest.

Darling scored 29 points against Eastern Washington in a game in which he also had nine rebounds and six assists in a Bengals victory. In a rivalry matchup with Idaho on Saturday, he scored 28 points and added nine assists.

Despite losing to Northern Colorado, Darling kept up his efficiency Monday with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals against the current Big Sky leaders.

With the honor, he becomes the 12th player this season to be named men’s basketball player of the week.

• UC Santa Barbara’s Skylar Burke was named the Big West Player of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

Burke, a Coeur d’Alene High graduate, scored 25 points and added 11 rebounds in a victory at Long Beach State on Saturday.

It was a career high in points on 9-of-9 shooting from the field for the junior guard.

College volleyball

Gonzaga volleyball coach JT Wenger announced the hiring of assistant coaches McKenzie Brewer and Klaire Mitchell on Tuesday.

Brewer arrives at Gonzaga with coaching experience at various collegiate levels, most recently serving as an assistant coach for Wenger at UT Arlington in 2024. Prior to joining the UTA staff in 2024, Brewer spent two years as an assistant coach at Incarnate Word, also serving as the recruiting coordinator and working with liberos and setters.

Mitchell, a Coeur d’Alene native, will join Wenger’s staff after a five-year career at Grand Canyon, where she was a three-time Western Athletic Conference setter of the year. During those five seasons from 2019-2023, Mitchell earned four first-team All-WAC honors.

College swimming

Washington State’s Darcy Revitt was named the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season, the conference announced Tuesday.

Revitt was named the swimmer of the week and freshman of the week last October, and also won back-to-back freshman of the week honors last November.

Revitt picked up her fifith weekly honor after winning all seven races in which she competed, four as an individual and three on a relay team. WSU beat Idaho consecutive days, 205-57 in Pullman on Friday and 162-100 in Moscow on Saturday. The Cougars are 8-0 for the first time in program history.

College track

Washington State freshman Evans Kurui was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation men’s indoor track and field athlete of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Kurui, from Eldorat, Kenya, earned the victory in the men’s 3,000-meter race last Friday in Seattle at the UW Invite. Kurui finished in 7 minutes, 48.44 seconds, his lifetime best and the 12th-fastest time in the NCAA this season.