‘Outright hostility’: 100s of fed workers fear for their jobs at contaminated WA nuclear site

By Annette Cary Tri-City Herald

RICHLAND – The mood around Department of Energy offices in Richland is grim as Elon Musk reportedly plans to eliminate half of the federal jobs across the nation as part of his Department of Government Efficiency work for President Trump.

The DOE Hanford office has 303 workers who manage the $3 billion worth of environmental cleanup work done annually by nearly 13,000 contractor and subcontractor employees at the Hanford nuclear site in Eastern Washington.

It’s been called the most contaminated site in the Western Hemisphere. And among those proposed for cuts are engineers who oversee the nuclear safety of workers.

A smaller DOE staff of 36 in Richland oversees work at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, a DOE research lab in Richland, with annual spending of almost $1.7 billion.

The Hanford office is already understaffed, said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., in an hour-long speech Wednesday on the Senate floor opposing the nomination of Russ Vought to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“The administration continues to show outright hostility to our federal workers,” she said.

That includes not just the DOE Richland workers but more than 56,000 federal workers across Washington state, she said. McChord Air Force Base near Tacoma is the state’s largest federal employer.

Hanford site jobs

The first 30 workers who may lose their DOE Hanford jobs – 10% of the federal Hanford staff – are employees who have been hired by DOE in the last one to two years.

DOE considers workers “probationary” for the first one or two years, depending on their hiring classification.

The Office of Personnel Management required federal agencies to provide a list of those workers, who it said can be fired without triggering Merit Systems Protection Board appeal rights.

“In addition, agencies should promptly determine whether those employees should be retained at the agency,” the OPM said in a memo.

Murray heard from one Tri-Cities resident who took a DOE job at Hanford last year, hoping it would be a stable job that would let them provide for their family while making a difference in their community, the senator said.

The worker has already been recognized several times by DOE for their job performance.

But now they face the threat of being fired for no good reason.

Workers who could lose their jobs include nuclear safety engineers, facility safety representatives, procurement and contracting personnel, attorneys, labor relations staff and accountants, Murray said.

“How is firing a nuclear safety engineer supposed to make anyone safer or better off,” she asked.

In a different Musk initiative to thin the ranks of federal workers, they had until Thursday Feb. 6 to volunteer for a buyout with a promise of pay and benefits through September.

That deadline was temporarily suspended Thursday morning by a federal judge.

Murray urged caution on the Fork in the Road initiative.

Murray leery on buyout offer

She said there is no guarantee they will be paid through Sept. 30.

The federal government is now operating under a stopgap funding bill through only March 14, meaning funding after that is uncertain.

Murray said she also is “deeply skeptical of any offer from a president like Donald Trump, who has so consistently shown he will try to stiff workers at every opportunity.”

Federal workers also have pointed to class action lawsuits filed by Twitter employees who say they did not get severance pay they say they were promised when Musk took over and they were laid off.

There is no certainty to the information workers have been given about the federal buyout, Murray said.

Workers have been told they may rescind their offer to take the buyout. But their job may no longer exist to return to.

Workers who take the buyout would not have to continue working through Sept. 30 – unless individual agencies decide they should.

Workers were given just nine days to consider the offer.

That should set off their alarm bells, Murray said.

“That is a short amount of time to consider all of the financial impacts of potentially accepting the offer – including if and where you’d be able to find a new job, how this would impact benefits like health insurance and retirement, and more,” she said.

She pointed out that pressure to act quickly is a classic element of the scam.

Message for Hanford workers

Trump and Musk have said they would like to eliminate half of all federal jobs, Murray said.

She had a message directly for Hanford workers in her speech.

“You deserve so much better than to have a billionaire with no understanding of what you do come in and belittle your work, suggest he can do it better and push you out the door,” she said.

The 580-square-mile Hanford nuclear reservation adjacent to Richland was used from World War II through the Cold War to produce nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons work, leaving the site heavily contaminated.

Hanford DOE workers are responsible for negotiating with regulators to agree to the environmental cleanup work that must be done, the standards it must meet and the schedule for completing work.

They oversee the work to make sure that contractors hired to do the work do it correctly, make sure state and federal regulations are met, and handle the invoices to pay workers.