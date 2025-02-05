Potential trade war could hit Yakima Valley agriculture

By Joel Donofrio And Jasper Kenzo Sundeen Yakima Herald-Republic

Predicting specific impacts to agriculture and the Yakima Valley economy was tough to do this week as U.S. tariff proposals — and counter-tariffs proposed by other nations — changed by the hour.

But national economic experts and Yakima Valley agricultural leaders believe the threat or use of tariffs by President Donald Trump will create an uncertain outlook for the regional and national economy in 2025 and beyond.

During Trump’s first term, tariffs on U.S. fruit were imposed by China and India in 2018 to retaliate against our nation’s steel and aluminum tariffs, resulting in far fewer agricultural exports from Washington state.

New U.S. tariffs took effect against China on Tuesday, with China’s counter tariffs starting next week. China is targeting U.S. coal, natural gas, crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars.

Tariffs on Canada and Mexico were set to take effect before Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on Monday as the two countries moved to address concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

Before the suspensions, Mexican and Canadian leaders suggested retaliatory tariffs on apples, wine and other agricultural commodities.

Mike Gempler, executive director of the Washington Growers League, said nations targeted by U.S. tariffs typically retaliate with their own tariffs, and those retaliatory actions could once again impact Valley fruit growers.

“The announced tariffs are a tax on American businesses and American people. So, prices will increase for growers and for consumers,” Gempler said in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.

“In the past … U.S. agricultural products have been targeted by (retaliatory) tariffs and I anticipate that will happen again,” he added. “Tariffs by other countries on U.S. agricultural products increase the price of U.S. ag products and reduce our exports, sometimes significantly.

“We don’t yet know what products will be in the crosshairs of any retaliatory tariffs.”

Edgar Franks, political director for Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said tariffs will affect workers by creating uncertainty in the economy. The Skagit Valley-based union represents farmworkers.

“If there is uncertainty, the markets will reflect that,” he said. “Those tariffs will have an impact on workers and regular people.”

Yakima County ranks No. 2 in the state for the value of agricultural products sold, and is 13th in the nation. Fruit was the top product produced, with $892 million in sales, according to the 2022 federal Census of Agriculture.

Statewide, approximately 30% of apples and 25% of cherries are exported each year. The top export markets for Washington apples are Mexico, Canada and Taiwan. The top cherry markets are Canada, South Korea and Taiwan, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Trade experts discuss tariffs

About the same time as Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced they were suspending their tariffs against each other on Monday afternoon, the Council on Foreign Relations hosted a media briefing on tariffs and their potential impact.

Michael Froman, the council’s president and a former U.S. trade representative with the Obama administration, said tariffs tend to have three costs to the economy:

• Direct costs, as tariffs on items imported into the U.S. increase their cost to consumers.

• The costs of retaliation, as nations such as Canada, China and Mexico implement tariffs on U.S. exports.

• The costs of imitation, as other countries use tariffs as negotiating tools, just like the Trump administration is doing with the issues of border security and illegal drugs such as fentanyl.

“We import about $75 billion a year in food from Mexico and Canada,” Froman added. “If the tariffs stay in place, their cost will certainly be felt by consumers.”

The retaliatory tariffs would be costly, too, as countries find other nations to supply apples, cherries, wine or other Northwest agriculture products, said Benn Steil, an economist, writer and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

“U.S. farmers are also going to be very hard hit by retaliation,” Steil said. “We saw that during the first Trump administration.”

Recent trade restrictions from Trump’s first term as president had a direct effect on the Yakima Valley.

Prior to tariffs in 2019, India was Washington’s No. 2 export market, with $120 million in tree fruit exported there annually by 2018. In the 2021-22 season, after India imposed retaliatory tariffs on U.S. apples, Washington growers exported just over $3 million of tree fruit there.

India lifted its tariffs on American-grown apples and pulse crops, such as lentils and chickpeas, in June 2023.

Inu Manak, a fellow on trade policy for the CFR and an expert on the World Trade Organization, noted during Monday’s press briefing that Trudeau’s retaliatory tariffs were targeted on specific items and regions of the U.S.

Wine and spirits were among the “large list of ag products” which potentially could be targeted by Canada if the 30-day delay in imposing tariffs expires without an agreement.

Besides agriculture, other sectors of the U.S. economy rely on Canadian imports such as oil and lumber, she said.

“If tariffs do go into effect in 30 days, we certainly will see an impact on (new) housing and the housing market,” Manak said. “Trump has said we don’t need Canadian lumber, but we certainly do.”